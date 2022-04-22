Casino Hotels Rank Among the Top “Instagrammable” Locations

Posted on: April 22, 2022, 05:43h.

Last updated on: April 22, 2022, 05:44h.

A new survey the Inkifi printing firm completed earlier this month confirms one thing, if nothing else. Casino resorts make the best locations for people to feature on their Instagram accounts.

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The integrated resort is among several that are among the most distinguishable places found on Instagram. (Image: Shutterstock)

It’s official. Casino resorts around the world take top honors for their attractiveness. A number of them have received the unique distinction of being a top “Instagrammable” location for their architecture and aesthetically-pleasing (or just different) features.

This is according to Inkifi, an online portal that allows consumers anywhere to create custom, printable solutions from photos. It published its 2022 Instagram Travel Guide this month, which includes the “most Instagrammable locations for every type” of global jet setter. The hotels of a number of integrated resorts (IR) around the world feature at the top of the list.

Social Media Loves Casino Hotels

The research may not be the most scientific, but it demonstrates why casinos go out of their way to impress visitors with their designs. Heading the list of the “most popular and photogenic hotels” is, unsurprisingly, the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah in Dubai. It has over 2.5 million posts on Instagram this year.

After that, however, casinos take top billing. In second place is Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in Singapore. The Las Vegas Sands (LVS) property’s unique design allowed it to appear 1.87 million times on Instagram. To some, it almost seems like a slender ship standing on three pillars, although its architect, Moshe Safdie, once explained that it has a different inspiration.

When viewing its profile, each pillar curves inward as it reaches toward the sky. This is similar to how two cards may rest against each other when building a house of cards.

In the top 10, Las Vegas gaming makes four appearances. After MBS, with 1.57 million snaps on Instagram, is Caesar’s Palace. This is followed by the MGM Grand, with 1.53 million. Next, jumping to sixth place, Wynn Las Vegas and its 495,782 appearances on Instagram. The Venetian comes in at number seven, with 272,859.

Also receiving significant attention on Instagram are, in 11th place, Atlantis Bahamas (167,961) and Bellagio (165,471) in 12th. All of these locations beat the Taj Mahal, which ranks 15 with its 123,782 snaps.

Casino Resorts Receive a Lot of Attention

The Inkifi results are just one example of the accolades casino resorts around the world receive. Forbes has MBS, and several Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International properties on its 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners.

LVS also made an appearance in Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list this year. This makes six years running for the global casino operator that might now have its eyes on Thailand for its next big venture. This is in addition to its place on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022.

Integrated resorts may find themselves on a lot of lists from outside the ecosystem, but they are also included on an internal list, as well. The Academy of Integrated Resorts and Gaming Executives created the IR Academy Awards last September as a means of ranking IRs against their peers. It’s the first-ever awards ceremony for the IR space.