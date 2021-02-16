Melco Resorts and Wynn Resorts Casino Hotels Receive Five-Star Accreditations

Posted on: February 16, 2021, 11:36h.

Melco Resorts and Wynn Resorts’ entire casino hotel holdings have received Five-Star accreditations in the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide.

The Morpheus Hotel lobby is seen here soon after its opening in 2018. The property, owned and operated by Melco Resorts, has been deemed a Five-Star venue by Forbes. (Image: Melco Resorts)

The 63rd annual edition of the list features 283 Five-Star hotels. Melco and Wynn account for 11 of the properties.

Melco Resorts’ four hotels in Macau — City of Dreams, Morpheus, Star Tower, and Altira — all received the media outlet’s highest rating. Melco’s City of Dreams Manila integrated casino resort did too in the Philippines.

As one of the world’s most prestigious and renowned travel standards, we are honored that our entire portfolio of integrated resorts is once again recognized by Forbes Travel Guide,” said Lawrence Ho, the billionaire founder and CEO of Melco. “We thank our team for their dedication — and for helping establish Melco as a leading integrated resort operator.”

Wynn Resorts bettered Melco in the number of Five-Star hotels it owns and operates around the world. The company’s four hotels in Las Vegas — Wynn Las Vegas, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Tower Suites, and Encore Tower Suites — all received the top rating. The firm’s holdings in Macau, Wynn Macau, and Wynn Palace did as well.

Casinos Rank High on Forbes List

Las Vegas is home to six Five-Star hotels. Along with the four Wynn properties, MGM Resorts’ ARIA Sky Suites and Skylofts at MGM Grand garnered the top-tier rating.

Two other integrated casino resorts in Manila’s Entertainment City — Okada and Solaire — receive Five-Star endorsements. Crown Resorts’ casino hotels in Melbourne and Perth also achieved the echelon, as did Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.

Notably absent from the Five-Star rolodex is any casino hotel owned by Las Vegas Sands, the world’s largest casino operator in terms of revenue. The company’s properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore all failed to receive Forbes’ Five-Star.

Marina Bay Sands, the firm’s iconic resort in Singapore, is often cited as the gold standard of the integrated resort industry. It received a Four-Star Forbes rating.

Forbes Ranking Process

Travel was basically nonexistent throughout much of 2020. Analysts across various related industries, including gaming and hospitality, are optimistic that long stay-at-home periods will result in a strong desire to get out and travel in the year ahead.

The global COVID-19 vaccine rollout offers some hope for 2021, allowing stir-crazy, grounded travelers to start planning their next getaway,” writes Forbes Travel Guide contributor Jennifer Kester.

To rate properties, Forbes inspectors had the delight of staying at each hotel for two nights and three days. They posed as regular guests paying their own way. They reviewed 900 elements of each hotel stay.

From determining whether a hotel room is set up to enhance sleep, to health-conscious food and beverage, to the quality of the interior décor, the Forbes Travel Guide takes various components of a guest experience into consideration. However, Kester says service remains paramount.

“It’s more important than ever before that properties demonstrate the utmost regard for their guests’ well-being,” she concluded.