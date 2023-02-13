Casino Crime Round Up: Massachusetts Casinos Accept Improper Bets, Casino Winners Attacked

Massachusetts regulators have launched an investigation into improper wagers at two casinos. The bets were made on in-state collegiate basketball games.

The Encore Boston Harbor, pictured above. The Massachusetts casino accepted improper bets on a college basketball game, officials said. (Image: Cvent)

It was revealed last week that Encore Boston Harbor self-reported bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game, and Plainridge Park Casino self-reported wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced the inquiry into the improper bets. Officials didn’t identify the amount of money that was wagered.

Massachusetts prohibits betting on in-state colleges unless four or more teams are in a tournament.

Pennsylvania Casino Winner Killed

Carla Pina, a Wilkes-Barre, Pa. resident, was fatally shot on Sunday just hours after she returned from a nearby casino. Pina and some friends were at her Darling Street residence, celebrating her win at the unnamed Pennsylvania gaming property.

She was shot at about 6 a.m. Pina was rushed to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Nathaniel San Martin, 40, of Wilkes-Barre, who appeared to be the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested Sunday at the crime scene, the Times Leader, a local media outlet, reported. He was charged with open homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

San Martin was arraigned in a local court on Sunday afternoon and is being held without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Before the shooting, San Martin drank “almost an entire bottle” of Hennessy cognac over 15 minutes, police said. He then went into the couple’s bedroom, where two shots were fired. Police later seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol from the home.

A young child was home at the time of the shooting.

Pina and San Martin had been arguing over the past six weeks, police were told.

San Martin is scheduled to appear in Luzerne County Central Court on February 22.

Indiana Casino Winner Robbed

A Franklin, Ind. man was assaulted and robbed of $6K in casino winnings at his house last week. The unnamed victim was playing blackjack at the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville, Ind., on Tuesday.

The suspect, Michael J. Brown, 58, of Indianapolis, Ind., tailed the victim from the casino back to his house. He approached the man in his driveway and asked for water and directions. He then allegedly punched the back of the man’s head. The victim fell to the pavement, after which Brown allegedly kicked him.

Brown stole the cash, police said. On Thursday, he was arrested for robbery causing bodily injury, the Daily Journal, a local newspaper, reported. Brown was booked at the Johnson County jail.

Iowa Slot Winner Pleads Guilty to Fraud

An Iowa man pleaded guilty to two charges this month after he allegedly attempted to have someone collect casino slot machine winnings for him. The defendant, Dajo Alon Grandberry, 57, of Sioux City, was at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City last August.

He won a jackpot but owed money to the state of Iowa, so tried to have the other person claim the money, authorities said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation. He was arrested on November 30 and charged with unlawful betting-fraudulent claim, as well as solicitation to commit a felony, officials said. Grandberry entered the pleas at Woodbury County District Court in Sioux City.