Casino Crime Round Up: Fentanyl, Meth, Knives, Stun Gun Found in Car at Oklahoma Casino

Posted on: February 23, 2023, 02:33h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2023, 02:49h.

Three men are due in court next Tuesday on drug and weapon charges after they were located in a car at the parking lot of Oklahoma’s 7 Clans First Council Casino.

7 Clans First Council Casino, pictured above. Three men were arrested in the Oklahoma casino’s parking lot after drugs and weapons were found in their car. (Image: 7 Clans First Council)

In the vehicle were 153 fentanyl pills, close to seven grams of suspected methamphetamine (meth), a machete, a seven-inch knife, and a stun gun, police said.

Two suspects were identified as Harvey Sidney Neal II, 52, and Darrien Eugene Dewberry, 54, both from Ponca City, Okla. The third suspect is Anthony Wayne Dewberry Sr., 63, of Enid, Okla.

Otoe-Missouria tribal police stopped the men on January 27. The driver, identified as Neal, was pulled over after he didn’t stop at a stop sign while exiting the casino lot. The officer claims Darrien Dewberry smashed a meth pipe when the suspects saw the officer.

A subsequent search of the car revealed fentanyl, meth, and weapons, including a wooden baton. Digital scales, needles, and several cell phones were also found in the vehicle, police said. Additional drugs in the car included nine ounces of marijuana, 10 Norco pills, and five Xanax pills, police said.

Each man was charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, conspiracy to traffic a CDS, possession of Alprazolam, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Kay News Cow, a regional news site in Oklahoma.

The three were booked at the Kay County Detention Center and remained in custody as of this week. Initial bail for each suspect was set at $75K. Later, Kay County District Court Judge David Wilkie lowered Anthony Dewberry’s bail to $40K.

A fourth man, Russel Roland, 70, was also in the car. It appears the trio had given him a ride, and police let him leave.

The casino is owned and operated by the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians.

Casino Burglars Steal Alcohol, Make Obscene Gestures

Two young men stole several bottles of alcohol from a bar at Bally’s Evansville casino in Indiana early Thursday morning, according to local police. The theft and burglary was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video also showed the pair making obscene gestures at cameras, police said.

The suspects fled the scene but cameras got a recording of their car’s license plate. The car was later stopped by police. The suspects were identified as Jackson Greenfield, 18, and Tanner Lamb, 20. Both were charged with burglary, according to Indiana TV station WFIE.

The duo was booked at Vanderburgh County Jail early on Thursday. Both men admitted to police that they stole the bottles, WFIE reported.

Jacksonville Cops Discover Illegal Gambling Joint

A fake 911 call led Jacksonville, Fla. cops on Tuesday to uncover an alleged illegal gaming room in a smoke shop called “Smoking Aces.”

The initial caller said there was an armed robbery going on in the Emerson Street business.

Instead of a holdup, officers said they spotted gaming machines and computers being used for gambling. Some 20 people inside the room were detained.

Adult gaming rooms, sometimes called internet cafes, are illegal in the region, according to Jacksonville TV station WJXT.

In July, the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) sent a letter to Jacksonville officials warning them that legalizing adult arcades with gambling-like electronic devices would violate state law.

The property owner evicted the business soon after police discovered the gaming operation, WJXT reported. “Smoking Aces” had been at the space for less than a year and the landlord said he was unaware of the gambling room.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vice unit is handling the investigation. It is unknown if anyone will be charged.