California’s Sycuan Casino Frat Party Allegedly Violated Collegiate Rules

Multiple student conduct violations took place at a University of San Diego (USD) poolside party held at California’s Sycuan Casino Resort. College officials revealed their conclusions this week after investigating the March fraternity gathering.

University of San Diego sign pictured above. A college frat party held at California's Sycuan Casino Resort was investigated. Officials claim party-goers violated university rules.

The campus’ Phi Gamma Delta fraternity chapter took part in hazing, improper alcohol consumption, and not registering an off-campus event at the El Cajon tribal gaming property, according to a university statement, reported by KFMB, a San Diego TV station.

Most of those attending the party also failed to wear face masks, the report adds. Wearing of face masks was a casino and state requirement back then to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Also, USD frat officers were aware of or participated in the improper activities, college officials claimed.

In total, six of USD’s fraternity and sorority guidelines were violated by the frat at the party, the university said.

Up To 20 Fake IDs Confiscated

A review also showed that Sycuan Casino knew of only one underage student who attended the frat party. Casino security staff stopped several underage party goers from attending the event. Some 20 fake IDs were seized by casino security staff, KFMB said.

The IDs were confiscated and the patrons were escorted off property, as our regulations do not allow anyone under the age of 21 inside the casino,” Adam Day, chief administrative officer for the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, told KFMB. The tribe operates the casino.

Also, Andrew Marosok, who had been a security officer at the casino, was quoted by the TV station that the pool party “pretty much looked pre-pandemic.

“Talking with no masks, drinking and just having a grand old time,” he described the pool party.

Marosok was fired by the casino after it was revealed he allegedly broke confidentially rules when he provided details about the party, KFMB said.

In addition, Sycuan Casino saw the second-highest rate of COVID-19 among San Diego County’s seven gaming properties during 2020. During the second half of last year, Sycuan Casino saw 155 cases.

In top place was Alpine’s Viejas Casino & Resort. It saw 166 cases, according to KPBS, another local TV station.

Prior Crimes Linked to Sycuan Casino

In an unrelated incident, a man allegedly fatally shot a 28-year-old man in a hotel room at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. The resort is located about four miles from Sycuan Casino.

Frank Eldon Billeter, 33, was charged in the murder of Dylan Michael Brooks, City News Service, a California news operation, reported. He could face up to 75 years in prison if convicted of murder and related charges, the report adds. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Also, last November another fatal shooting took place near Sycuan Casino. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Christopher Allen, 49, shortly after the shooting.

He was charged with murder. The case is pending in local court and Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The victim in that shooting, James Owens, 31, suffered multiple gunshots.