California Man Allegedly Swings Bottle at Casino Guard, Headbutts Police Officer

Posted on: September 8, 2021, 05:58h.

Last updated on: September 8, 2021, 06:36h.

A man is facing multiple charges following an assault of a Bankers Casino security guard and the headbutting of a Salinas, Calif. police officer over Labor Day weekend, according to local news reports.

A Salinas, Calif. police cruiser, pictured above. A Salinas police officer was allegedly headbutted by a suspect following an assault at a local casino. (Image: Salinas police)

Alvin Harrison, 47, attacked the guard in the Salinas casino’s parking lot on Sunday, the Californian, a local news organization, reported.

The incident began when a security guard told two people to leave the gaming property grounds. That prompted one of the unruly suspects, later identified as Harrison, to spray the guard with champagne, KION, a local TV station, reported.

Harrison then asked the guard if he wanted to get into a fight. He then swung the bottle of champagne at the guard. Moments later, he allegedly threatened to come back to the casino with a firearm and shoot the guard.

Then, Harrison and the second person left the gaming property by walking away.

Salinas police were contacted by casino security. The officers searched the area near the casino, and soon located Harrison and the second person. When trying to apprehend Harrison, he got into a struggle with officers. He was handcuffed and an officer began placing him into a patrol car.

He struggled again while police tried to get Harrison onto the seat. At one point, he allegedly headbutted the officer. Eventually, Harrison was put under control. He was then taken to the Monterey County Jail. No one was seriously injured. It appears Harrison was released from custody earlier this week, based on jail online records.

Defendant Faces Prison Sentence

Harrison was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest, KION said. If convicted, he could face many years of incarceration. His case will be heard in local court.

The second person who was with Harrison followed police directives. It was unclear if that person was charged.

The same casino was the site of a stabbing in April. It took place at the bar. In that incident, a man was hospitalized for chest wounds, according to KSBW, another local TV station.

Salinas is located 106 miles south of San Francisco.

Casino Police Confrontations

Last October, a Pascua Yaqui tribal police apprehended a violent suspect at Casino of the Sun in Tucson, Ariz.

The suspect, Richard Guy Wasson, struggled with the officer, and allegedly struck the officer and brandished a firearm. The officer then shot at the suspect twice. He missed both times.

Eventually, Wasson was taken into custody. It is unclear if federal charges against Watson were adjudicated. He was initially stopped by police in connection with the alleged passing of counterfeit money, police said.

In May, Bruce Pofahl, 62, a former restaurant employee, was fatally shot by police officers on the grounds of Wisconsin’s Oneida Casino.

The suspect had just fatally shot Ian Simpson and Jacob Bartel in the restaurant. He also shot a third man, Daniel Mulligan, who survived his wounds. All three were employed by the restaurant at the casino.