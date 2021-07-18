California Cops Seize $21K Cash, $76K in Drugs, 18 Gambling Machines

July 18, 2021

Last updated on: July 18, 2021, 06:20h.

An Oakland, Calif. raid on an illegal gaming joint has led police to seize numerous weapons, ammo, more than $21,000 in cash, $76,000 worth of suspected drugs, and 18 gambling machines in recent days.

Multiple firearms pictured above. Guns, cash, and drugs were seized in an Oakland Police Department raid of an illegal gambling operation. (Image: OPD)

Among the items seized were eight firearms. They include two assault rifles, as well as 30 high-capacity magazines, and a bulletproof vest, police said.

Also, police said they recovered drugs with a street value of about $76,000. They include suspected methamphetamine (meth), marijuana, heroin, and 60 bottles of promethazine.

The raid took place on Thursday. A suspect was apprehended, but police did not provide details on his or her identity.

Oakland Police Department (OPD) Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said the raid was in response to concerns and tips from local residents. The concerns include not only illegal gambling, but illegal narcotics and human trafficking, according to Armstrong.

This investigation highlights the success when the community partners with our officers. We will continue to do our best to address illegal gambling throughout Oakland,” Armstrong said in an online statement.

The raid received numerous compliments on the department’s Facebook page.

For instance, Duong Nhi said, “I was driving by and saw lots of people were cuffed and wondered what was going on. Now I see this, and wow, OPD did a really good job!”

But another poster, Carlos Rodriguez, said, “They’ll be back at it in two weeks. Just like the bust they did on our block and patted themselves on the back for.”

Prior California Gambling Raids

Earlier this month, in an unconnected raid, 24 suspects now face a gambling charge after a court-ordered search in Orange County, Calif. Police seized a dozen gaming machines from the illicit gaming joint in Garden Grove.

The seizure was the latest in a series of raids to clamp down on illicit gaming dens in the region. The raid comes less than a month after a similar police action in the same community, according to the Orange County Register.

The earlier raid led to charges against 19 suspects. Police seized a dozen gaming machines and a firearm during the June search.

Earlier, in April, the FBI broke up two dozen illegal gambling dens in San Diego in sweeping raids across the city. The operation resulted in 35 arrests and charges against 47 people, according to federal indictments. Court cases are likely.

Gang Affiliation

At least nine of the 24 businesses raided belonged to Long Ngoc Tran, 41, the FBI said. He is also known as “Long Tu.”

He is a reputed member of the V-Boys Vietnamese street gang, which has previous convictions for illegal gambling and drugs, the FBI said.

In all, 44 firearms, more than 12 pounds of meth, $263,000 in cash, and 640 gambling machines were seized after the two-year San Diego investigation.