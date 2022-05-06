Caesars Lands Another High Profile MLB Deal, Teaming Up with White Sox

Posted on: May 6, 2022, 01:53h.

Last updated on: May 6, 2022, 02:06h.

In another sign of professional sports’ embrace of legalized sports wagering, Caesars Entertainment and Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox have unveiled a partnership.

Chicago White Sox players during an April game. The team has a new marketing deal with Caesars Entertainment. (Image: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In an arrangement that’s increasingly common between gaming companies and pro teams, Caesars is now the official casino and sports betting partner of the team colloquially known as the “South Siders.”

Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook, an authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball, receive access to official Chicago White Sox logos and marks, rotational LED signage, digital and social media assets,” according to a statement.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. But under the terms of the contract, Caesars gains TV-visible fixed signage, with a right field board on which to advertise its casinos or Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook will also be part of the MLB club’s marketing efforts, team merchandise, and related plans in the future.

News of the Caesars/White Sox partnership arrives about a month after the gaming company unveiled a similar pact with the New York Mets, meaning the casino operator has market partnerships with MLB clubs in two of the three largest US cities.

Smart Geographic Move by Caesars

While it will be some time before a casino opens in Chicago, Illinois is one of the largest gaming markets in the US, and that includes both land-based casinos and sports wagering.

Caesars is one of the dominant operators in the state and nearby Northwest Indiana, underscoring the practicality of the partnership with the White Sox. The operators’ venues in the region include Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

As the sixth-largest state by population, Illinois is a force on the regulated sports betting scene, frequently posting some of the largest monthly handles in the country.

“Caesars Sportsbook is an authorized gaming operator of the MLB, and is currently live in 24 states and jurisdictions—17 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the United States,” according to the company.

Leveraging Caesars Rewards

As it does in other professional team partnerships, Caesars is leveraging its famous customer loyalty program, which is the largest in the gaming industry.

“Sports bettors can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits with every bet they place through Caesars Rewards, to enjoy exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars destinations, invitation-only events with the White Sox, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences through the Caesars portfolio of resorts and partnerships,” notes the gaming company in the press release.

Caesars Rewards has more than 65 million members.