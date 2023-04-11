Caesars Palace to Host BravoCon’s First Las Vegas Edition

Posted on: April 11, 2023, 02:57h.

Last updated on: April 11, 2023, 03:20h.

What happens in Vegas ends up on Bravo.

The TV network known for inventing the “Real Housewives” franchise announced on Tuesday that its popular fan convention, BravoCon, is headed to Las Vegas this year. From November 3 to 5, reality TV celebrities and their superfans will pack the Forum at Caesars Palace for gossip-worthy panels, photo ops, parties, meet-and-greets, shopping opportunities, and live tapings.

Bravo-TV impresario Andy Cohen on stage at last year’s BravoCon. (Image: Bravo/Getty)

BravoCon was launched in November 2019 in New York City. After taking the next two years off due to the pandemic, it relaunched in 2022, also in the Big Apple, and was reportedly swarmed by 35K fans obsessed with Karen from “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Bravoholics, you’ve hit the jackpot!” network fixture and “Real Housewives” executive producer said in a video shared by Bravo. Referencing a quote popularized by “Vanderpump Rules” star Sheana Jay, he added: “It really is all happening!”

No official list of guest stars has been announced for BravoCon 2023. However, multiple red carpets are expected to be walked by stars from the network’s top shows. The more than 40 “Bravo-lebrities” attending last year’s BravoCon included former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, and “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke.

Last year’s fan experience included the reveal of the rebooted “Real Housewives of New York” cast and a vicious “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel during which the crowd loudly booed Lisa Rinna over her feud with Kathy Hilton. A few months later, it was announced that Rinna was leaving the show after eight seasons.

The return of Cohen, who has hosted multiple episodes of his late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” from previous conventions, is a virtual certainty.

A New Marketing Model for TV Fandom

While many TV shows have strong enough fan bases to support conventions, i.e., “Star Trek,” “Stranger Things,” and “Supernatural,” no other TV network has branding strong enough to pull it off.

Last year, Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships for NBCUniversal, Bravo’s parent company, told The Hollywood Reporter “If the future of our industry is about the trifecta of content, technology, and partnership, all coming together to bring engaging and interactive, data-driven premium content to our fans, BravoCon is the greatest example of that.”

Tickets and passes aren’t on sale yet, but will be shortly at bravotv.com/bravocon. The convention’s official partner, Caesars Entertainment, is reportedly making discounted room rates available at Caesars Palace, as well as its Harrah’s and Linq properties. Prospective guests are instructed to call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name “BravoCon 2023.”