Caesars Palace Is Latest Las Vegas Area Casino To Get Robbed, Suspect Nabbed

Posted on: January 9, 2023, 10:13h.

Last updated on: January 9, 2023, 10:13h.

A man was apprehended early Monday after a reported heist at Caesars Palace. The suspect claimed to have a gun when he demanded cash from a cashier at the Las Vegas Strip venue’s casino cage.

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, pictured above. A man was reportedly arrested after a robbery at the casino cage. (Image; Caesars Palace)

No weapon was displayed, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. Police were notified about the robbery at 12:06 am.

The bandit was apprehended later on Monday morning.

The alleged robber was identified as James Booth, 37, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon. If convicted on the charge, he could face many years in prison.

Soon after his arrest, Booth was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, the Review-Journal said. He was not listed in custody in the regional jail as of 7 pm on Monday, according to online records.

It was unknown if the robber was able to steal any cash from the casino cashier. It was also unclear if this latest heist was somehow connected to the five other casino cage robberies which took place in Las Vegas or nearby since November.

Prior Holdups

The second most recent holdup was on Christmas Eve at Las Vegas’s Rampart Casino. The suspect was believed to be a solitary bandit. The Rampart Casino is located in the J.W. Marriott hotel.

Earlier in December, the cage at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas was robbed, too. The bandit arrived at the Silverton in a taxi, robbed the cage, and left in the same taxi, KLAS said.

Also in December, a man robbed a casino cage at Henderson, Nev.’s Green Valley Ranch. He demanded cash from a cashier at the cage. The suspect did not brandish a firearm.

He was described as a black male. After stealing the money, he drove off in a dark-colored Ford, police said.

In November, a solitary suspect robbed a cashier’s cage at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, too. Initial reports didn’t reveal how much money was taken, but Vital Vegas later reported the amount stolen was about $30K.

The robber was described as a black male. His height was estimated between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing a white mask and black clothing at the time of the holdup, KLAS said.

Also in November, a man robbed the Resorts World Las Vegas casino. He then fled from the property in a taxi, KLAS said.

He apparently handed a note to a cashier demanding cash. It is unclear how much money he stole from the high-limit cashier’s cage. No description of the man was given.

Police Investigate Earlier Heists

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continue to investigate these earlier robberies. It appears no suspects were charged in these prior heists.

Each of the casinos that were robbed has a staff of security guards. They also have extensive surveillance cameras.

No one appears to have been injured in any of these robberies.