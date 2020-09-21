Bryson DeChambeau U.S. Open Win Positive Outcome for Sportsbooks

Posted on: September 21, 2020, 08:31h.

Last updated on: September 21, 2020, 09:42h.

Bryson DeChambeau is a major winner after dominating 143 of the best players in the world at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

A bulked up Bryson DeChambeau silenced his critics Sunday at Winged Foot. (Image: Jamie Squire/Getty)

The 27-year-old was victorious in the unlikeliest of ways. He hit just 23 of 56 fairways, traditionally a recipe for disaster at a U.S. Open. But DeChambeau is no traditionalist golfer, and he proved his naysayers wrong Sunday.

I think I’m definitely changing the way people think about the game,” DeChambeau said. “Now, whether you can do it, that’s a whole different situation. There’s a lot of people that are going to be hitting it far.”

Many of those naysayers regarding DeChambeau adding 40 pounds to his 6’1″ frame last winter were golf bettors. Heading into the U.S. Open ranked No. 9 in the world (now No. 5 after his major victory), Bryson wasn’t a favorite among leading US sportsbooks.

The Westgate SuperBook had DeChambeau at 25/1 ahead of round one. A $100 bet won $2,500. The line was considerably longer than front-runner Dustin Johnson at 7/1.

Limited Handle

For being a top-10 golfer in the world, and having five top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since the resumption of play in June, DeChambeau didn’t receive as much betting action as other players of his caliber.

William Hill said DeChambeau didn’t crack its top 10 in terms of tickets or dollars wagered (aka handle). Johnson was the name on the most number of tickets (seven percent), and Phil Mickelson garnered the most money (29 percent). Lefty fans were pulling for redemption on his notorious 2006 meltdown on the 72nd hole at Winged Foot. William Hill took a $45,000 bet on Mickelson winning and completing the career Grand Slam.

BetMGM said it too didn’t take much action on DeChambeau. The MGM Resorts sports betting unit said Bryson wasn’t in its top 10 in tickets or handle.

DJ topped its tickets (14 percent) and money count (22 percent). Tiger Woods and Mickelson attracted the second-most bets (both 6.5 percent), while Lefty was second alone in handle (11 percent).

One book that did report taking substantial action on DeChambeau was DraftKings. Oddsmakers there say he was responsible for four percent of its handle and three percent of its bets.

Masters Remains

One final major is left in 2020. The delayed Masters will be played at Augusta National in November, the first time a green jacket has been contested outside the month of April since 1939. The tournament was canceled for three straight years from 1843 to 1945 because of World War II.

As for the 2020 rendition, with his US Open victory, DeChambeau has become the Masters favorite. The SuperBook has him at 10/1 to win his second major and first green jacket.

Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are next at 12/1. With a win, McIlroy would cap off the career Grand Slam at the age of 31. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are at 14/1, Brooks Koepka at 16/1, and defending champion Tiger Woods at 25/1.

Notables include former champs Patrick Reed (30/1), Jordan Spieth (50/1), and Mickelson (80/1).