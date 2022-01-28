Britney Spears Makes Strange Claims About Conservatorship During Las Vegas Residency

Posted on: January 28, 2022, 12:44h.

Last updated on: January 27, 2022, 04:46h.

Britney Spears is opening up about what her life was like under her much-scrutinized conservatorship. The legal restrictions were controls that her father, Jamie Spears, held on the pop superstar for more than a decade.

Britney Spears performs at Planet Hollywood in 2016. Britney says in a new social media post that her conservatorship limited her free time in Las Vegas. (Image: Getty)

Spears claims that during her nearly four-year residency at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, stipulations of her conservatorship impacted everything from her on-stage wardrobe to what she could and couldn’t do during her free time.

Taking to Instagram in a hot pink cutout swimsuit, the 40-year-old says she was barred from showing much skin during her 248-show run on the Strip. Spears stated that she was forced to wear two layers of tights, though anyone who saw her Planet Hollywood show knows her legs were frequently on display — and not covered up.

“The one night I cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs, I swear I danced and moved waaay faster with nothing on,” Spears captioned her Instagram video.

Strip Staple

Beginning with her opening show at Planet Hollywood on December 27, 2013, Britney Spears was a must-see show on the Las Vegas Strip. That was especially true for younger visitors who grew up with the …Baby One More Time pop icon.

Spears headlined Planet Hollywood through the end of 2017, her final performance at the Caesars Entertainment casino taking place on New Year’s Eve. Spears’ 248 shows sold 916,184 tickets, with box office earnings of $137.7 million.

Spears’ residency is the fourth-highest grossing show in Las Vegas history. But while Britney entertained her fans, many were aware that she wasn’t totally free to live life on her own terms.

Spears said this week that, for rather unexplained reasons, she was barred from visiting a spa.

Las Vegas casinos typically go to great lengths to appease a residency act’s wishes, which often includes perks such as free food and beverage and an array of comped amenities offered at the host casino or the company’s other properties. For instance, Adele, prior to her Caesars Palace residency being postponed, was afforded free food and drinks for herself and her entourage at any Caesars resort in town.

But Spears says she couldn’t take advantage of the Planet Hollywood spa.

People don’t know this, but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa. They didn’t want me having coffee or tea,” Spears said without specifying who “they” were.

Britney Future

Britney Spears was to switch teams in Las Vegas by jumping from Caesars Entertainment to MGM Resorts for her second residency. But in early 2019, Spears abruptly announced she was canceling her “Britney: Domination” show before it ever began at Park MGM. Spears said at the time she was going on an “indefinite work hiatus.”

Britney got engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, and celebrated her 40th birthday on December 2. There’s no word as to what’s next for the free Britney, whose conservatorship was lifted last fall.

Madonna, however, has an idea. Taking questions on Instagram Live this week, the 63-year-old Queen of Pop said she wants to do another stadium tour in the coming years, but this time around with Britney.

“Stadiums, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?” Madonna asked. Madonna and Britney made their famous kiss in 2003 at the MTV Video Music Awards.