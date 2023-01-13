BREAKING: Lisa Marie Presley on Life Support After Heart Attack

Posted on: January 12, 2023, 07:19h.

Last updated on: January 12, 2023, 07:35h.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of late rock music legend Elvis Presley, is on life support following a heart attack she suffered Thursday morning at her Calabasas, Calif. home. A temporary pacemaker has been implanted and a coma induced by doctors in a nearby hospital, according to TMZ, which first broke the story.

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler, and Lisa Marie Presley pose at the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night. Lisa Marie is now in critical condition in an LA-area hospital following a heart attack. (Image: people.com)

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ ex-wife, tweeted. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie, 54, was found unresponsive by her housekeeper in her bedroom this morning. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough – with whom she still lives – had just returned home from driving their children to school. So he administered CPR until paramedics took over.

Paramedics did not find a pulse, TMZ‘s report stated, but were able to restore it by administering at least one epinephrine shot before the ambulance ride.

TMZ quoted unnamed sources claiming that Lisa Marie had complained earlier Thursday morning of stomach pains that grew increasingly intense. “The sources wanted to make clear … this was NOT a suicide attempt,” TMZ reported.

One Presley Tragedy After Another

Lisa Marie has three children, including actress Riley Keough. A fourth, her son Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020. Riley and Priscilla are reportedly at her bedside.

The singer-songwriter, who has released three albums of original music, is the sole heir to the Elvis fortune, which includes Graceland, Elvis’ famous Memphis mansion. She also owned and operated the lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005, when she sold it off.

Elvis Presley died in Graceland in 1977 of a heart attack, which was most likely brought on by his addiction to prescription drugs.

This latest horrible news from the Presley family comes only two days after Lisa Marie, along with Priscilla, attended the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills to cheer on actor Austin Butler. He won the Best Actor for a Drama Motion Picture Award for playing the lead in the 2022 movie Elvis.

It seemed like a joyous way to cap off a week that began by celebrating what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday on Sunday.

Check back later for updates. This is a developing story.