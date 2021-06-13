Baton Rouge TV Station, VSiN Team Up As Louisiana Prepares for Sports Betting

Posted on: June 13, 2021, 02:30h.

Last updated on: June 13, 2021, 04:27h.

A Baton Rouge television station has partnered with the Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN) to air sports betting information in the capital city. Louisiana’s governor is expected to sign a bill soon to allow sports wagering in the state.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads the LSU Tigers in pre-game drills prior to a 2020 game at the University of Arkansas. LSU defeated the Razorbacks 27-24. (Image: CBS Sports)

The ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV, will join with DraftKings-owned VSiN to make sports-betting shows available for over-the-air viewers.

Noah Kozinko, WBRZ-TV’s marketing director, said the station wanted to join with “the best in the business” to introduce local viewers to sports betting.

“We knew we wanted to get ahead of the legislative process and start to educate our audience on sports betting before it kicks off here in Louisiana,” he said.

The Vegas Sports Information Network features an array of on-air analysts, including veteran play-by-play broadcaster Brent Musburger.

Brian Musburger, VSiN’s founder and CEO, said Baton Rouge is an ideal market for VSiN expansion because the city is home to the Louisiana State University Tigers. The Tigers compete in the popular Southeastern Conference.

You’d be hard pressed to find fans more passionate than folks in SEC country, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our unique sports betting content to Baton Rouge,” Musburger said.

The Vegas Sports Information Network operates out of a studio at the sportsbook in the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip. The network also has a studio at Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas.

Mobile Sports Betting Included

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) has signed a bill setting tax rates for sports betting in the state and is expected to sign a second measure to regulate the industry. These measures will allow sports betting on smartphones and in person at casinos and in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. Sports wagering proponents hope betting will be allowed by football season this fall.

Wagering will be limited to the 55 parishes in Louisiana that approved sports betting during the November election. Residents of the nine perishes that rejected sports betting in that election can go to a parish where it is legal and place a bet.

Betting will be allowed on professional and college games, but not high school sports and youth events. Bettors must be at least 21 to place a wager. Coaches, referees, and athletes won’t be allowed to bet on games in which they are participating.

Negative Consequences

The LSU Compliance office has issued set of guidelines reminding students-athletes they cannot participate in any gambling activity. The office works to ensure that anyone involved with athletics at the school is complying with NCAA rules.

The guidelines on the LSU Compliance website prohibit athletes from gambling on any sport the NCAA sponsors. The definition of gambling includes “the possibility of receiving or standing to lose anything of value.”

“This ban also applies to pools or fantasy leagues in which an entry fee is required and there is an opportunity to win a prize or money,” the guidelines state.

The LSU Compliance office warns athletes that “NCAA regulations against gambling can result in the loss of a student-athlete’s eligibility in all NCAA sports.”

Other negative consequences could include “financial hardship, jail time, media scrutiny, run-ins with organized crime and loss of jobs,” the guidelines state.