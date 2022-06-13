Australian Gambler Heads to Jail for Scamming Acquaintance Out of $2M

Posted on: June 13, 2022, 05:16h.

Last updated on: June 13, 2022, 05:16h.

A man in Perth is heading to jail for the next chapter in his life. The 42-year-old scammed an acquaintance out of AU$2.7 million (US$1.9 million) over two years, most of which he spent gambling.

An identified man who lost $2 million to an acquaintance leaves court last week. His acquaintance used the money to gamble and is going to prison. (Image: The West)

Munir Muzafar Fakrud Hassanali apparently isn’t a good gambler and is a worse Muslim. He repeatedly stole from his 66-year-old victim, according to Australian media outlet ABC News, never really able to turn a profit.

A Western Australia District Court jury found Hassanali guilty of a total of 82 fraud-related offenses. For the jury, that’s worth six years and nine months in prison.

Blasphemous Spending

Hassanali and his victim belonged to an Islamic religious community in Perth. The community has a tradition of members lending money to each other without charging interest. However, Islam has strong feelings against gambling and the activity is unacceptable in accordance with the Quran.

When the victim agreed to guarantee a loan of AU$30,000 (US$21,348), it was the beginning of the problems. After that, Hassanali continued to target the man, eventually wiping out all his savings.

He claimed that he needed cash to finance business ventures, but which didn’t really exist. In one instance, he used elaborate stories to justify his need for the funds. He also provided documents to support his story.

The smallest amount borrowed was AU$1,000 (US$712), while the largest was AU$200,000 (US$142,323). During the two-year period, Hassanali only repaid AU$41,000 ($29,000). After an investigation by Perth’s Financial Crimes Squad, police arrested him in December 2019.

Hassanali immediately admitted that he had lost the funds gambling when cops picked him up. He added that he had no way of repaying his victim. The authorities then conducted additional investigations to determine if Hassanali had borrowed money from other people. However, no evidence was ever found.

During Hassanali’s trial, jurors learned that he suffered from a gambling addiction and that he spent most of the money he collected on feeding that addiction. However, Judge Timothy Sharp believed that Hassanali did not show any remorse, despite receiving numerous character references.

The judge decided that Hassanali had “demonstrated a calculated pattern of deceit, which only stopped when the police intervened.” As such, and with the jury’s verdict, he sentenced him to at least four years and nine months behind bars. After that, Hassanali can request parole.

Gambling for iPhones

Addicts will do anything to feed their habit, whether it be gambling, drugs, prescription medicines or even chocolate. Several studies have revealed that the target of the addiction isn’t the true catalyst – it’s the addict’s mentality.

However, once they find the target for their addiction, they won’t stop. In the UK, a man is going to serve 10 months in prison for scamming Apple out of three iPhones in Ireland.

53-year-old Pat Sheedy convinced Apple he needed the phones for a Virgin Media TV demonstration. Since he is a published author with local awards on his resume, Apple agreed. It shipped him an iPhone 11 and two iPhone SE, valued at around €2,900 (US$3,040), on the condition he returned them when he finished.

Shady Sheedy used false documents to fool Apple into believing he worked for Virgin, but the ruse ultimately failed. After he didn’t return the phones, police tracked him down and sent him before a judge.

His attorney asserted that Sheedy, who has a rap sheet including 94 convictions, had a “severe gambling addiction,” although he added that he was receiving medical attention for it. The judge determined that Sheedy is a “danger to society” when he isn’t in jail. However, the nature of the crime limited the sentence he could impose.