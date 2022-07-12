Atlantic City Casino Robbers’ Identities Now Known by New Jersey State Police

Posted on: July 11, 2022, 09:48h.

Last updated on: July 11, 2022, 09:48h.

New Jersey State Police revealed on Monday they have identified the couple who “forcefully” robbed players twice at Atlantic City gaming properties. The most recent theft took place on Friday. The prior one was in June.

The couple, shown in a surveillance photo, are suspected of twice robbing players at Atlantic City casinos. State police believe to now know their identities. (Image: NJ State Police)

At about 10:40 pm Friday, a male suspect stole about $12,000 from a player at Caesars Hotel and Casino, police said. The player was by a slot machine when the theft took place.

The suspect then fled to a nearby vehicle. A woman accomplice drove the car away.

Neither suspect was named by state police on Monday. But troopers appear to know who they are.

State police released descriptions and surveillance photos of the couple. The man is black and about 6-feet tall. He has dreadlocks and a stocky build, according to the description.

The female is white. She has brown hair and wore glasses, state police said.

It is believed the same couple were behind another robbery at about 1:30 am on June 15. While at Resorts Hotel and Casino, the man stole money from a player seated at a slot machine. State police said the loot totaled $15,000.

The man also fled to a nearby car. It too was driven by the woman accomplice, police said.

The car used by the suspects was believed to be a gray Toyota sedan, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

In one incident, the male suspect appears to be wearing red clothes. The woman appears to be wearing dark clothes.

Skeptical Comments Online

A state police Facebook post describing the incidents led to many comments from skeptical social media posters.

For instance, one poster, identified as Marty Victor, said, “I can’t figure out how they got out of the casino with the amount of security there.”

Another poster, identified as John Cosgriff, said, “Something doesn’t add up, they just happened to find two victims with 12K and 15K cash on them while playing slot machines? And security couldn’t catch them?”

The incident also led another poster, identified as Tabitha Rockafellow Ricicki, to comment, “They have to have someone on the inside tipping them off on big winners.”

Prior Attempted Robbery

In an unrelated incident, in April a New Jersey man was sentenced to prison for eight years for an attempted armed robbery of a slot player. The incident took place at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in 2020.

Shawn P. Applewhite, 25, of Marlton, will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least seven years of the sentence, Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor ruled.

Applewhite also must never enter another casino in the state. Nor can he have future contact with the victim, the judge ordered.

Applewhite pled guilty to first-degree robbery on March 21. Last August, he was indicted by a grand jury on both first-degree robbery as well as third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges. The second charge appeared to have been dropped.