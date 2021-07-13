Arizona’s Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Reopens With Many Restrictions

The Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort has finally reopened today in Arizona after some 15 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are strict safeguards and reduced operations in effect at the Navajo Nation’s largest gaming property.

Its gaming floor has limited hours. The gaming floor is open between 9 am and 10 pm.

Six-feet must be maintained to provide social distance between those on the property. The casino is only permitting 50-percent occupancy.

The hotel is accepting reservations, too. Hotel guests must have daily temperature checks.

Players, guests, and employees must wear masks to enter the property. Also, guests are screened.

Those with temperatures at 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted on the gaming floor. Plexiglas barriers are installed on the casino floor and smoking is forbidden in the casino. Workers are tested for COVID-19 routinely.

The bar resumes operations this week. Next week, the restaurant will serve diners.

“The reopening of the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort highlights … our support for Navajo businesses and the Navajo Nation’s reinvestment in the local economy,” Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said in a recent online statement.

Reopening ensures that our Navajo people have jobs to sustain the livelihood of their families and provides income for the entire Nation,” he added.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the casinos were closed throughout the Navajo Nation, and slowly we have taken gradual steps to reopen because we want to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our members, our employees, and our guests.”

Also, Grand Falls Buffet, Four Worlds Arcade, bingo games, the pool, the fitness center, and the valet operation at the casino remain closed. The gaming property is located 20 miles east of Flagstaff, Ariz.

Hiring By Navajo Nation

A job fair for the casino was held this past weekend. In addition, the Navajo Nation’s Office of the Controller will hold three job fairs this week to hire workers and interns for the tribe’s hardship assistance program.

A job fair will be held at the Shiprock Chapter house in New Mexico from 10 am to 3 pm on Tuesday. Other fairs will be at the Chinle Chapter house in Chinle, Ariz. on Wednesday and the St. Michaels Chapter house in St. Michaels, Ariz. on Thursday, from 10 am to 3 pm.

In addition, the tribe’s Flowing Water Casino located in Shiprock, N.M. reopened today, too. Restrictions are in place there, too.

As of last Friday, Arizona’s Fire Rock casino is now open between 9 am and 10 pm for those 21 years of age and above. New Mexico’s Northern Edge Casino has the same hours.

Eager Players Await Return

Temperature checks and masks are required to enter these venues, as well.

News about the reopening led to some eager players. For instance, Cynthia Lee Manzanares posted on Facebook:

