BetMGM Sportsbook at Arizona Cardinals NFL Stadium Begins Construction

Posted on: January 14, 2022, 08:48h.

Last updated on: January 14, 2022, 11:40h.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL Arizona Cardinals, is officially under construction in Glendale in that state.

A rendering of the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az. The sportsbook is being built on the campus of the NFL Arizona Cardinals stadium. (Image: BetMGM)

BetMGM, the sports betting and iGaming unit of MGM Resorts announced this week that construction is underway at the 16,800-square-foot facility. The sportsbook is expected to open in time for the kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season in early September.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt says the two-story sportsbook being developed in conjunction with the Arizona Cardinals football team is designed to enhance the gameday experience for fans. The venue will be located adjacent to the stadium, and feature a 265-foot video wall, indoor and outdoor dining, and 25 self-service sports betting kiosks. The facility will be capable of accommodating up to 500 guests at a time.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will be one of the most unique and innovative additions to a venue that the sports and entertainment iendustry has ever seen,” Greenblatt boldly declared.

Legal sports betting has certainly increased NFL fan engagement, and television ratings have subsequently increased. The NFL’s 272 regular-season games this year averaged 17.1 million viewers across television and digital platforms. That’s a 10 percent year-over-year gain.

Arizona Sports Betting Market

Arizona legalized sports betting last April. The state’s expansion of gaming allows for up to 20 sportsbook licenses, each of which includes in-person and online privileges.

Ten permits are set aside for Arizona’s Native American tribes that run casinos. The 10 other sportsbook licenses are reserved for professional sports venues, such as State Farm Stadium.

Each license costs $850,000. Gross revenue from online sports betting is subject to a 10 percent tax. Retail sportsbooks are taxed slightly less at eight percent. The first legal sports bet was wagered in September.

Six of the 10 pro stadium sportsbook licenses have been spoken for. Along with BetMGM and State Farm Stadium’s partnership, the below entities have formed sportsbook operating arrangements.

Phoenix Mercury — Bally’s

Phoenix Suns — FanDuel

Arizona Diamondbacks — Caesars Sportsbook

PGA Tour/TPC Scottsdale — DraftKings

Phoenix Raceway — Barstool Sportsbook

As for the tribes, the San Carlos Apache Tribe has partnered with WynnBET, Yavapai-Apache Nation with PointsBet, Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe with Unibet, and Tonto Apache Tribe with TwinSpires.

Gila River Rebrand

BetMGM is additionally partnered in Arizona with the Gila River Indian Community, which is the largest tribal gaming operator in the state.

Gila River owns and operates three Class III tribal casinos — Gila River Lone Butte, Vee Quiva, and Wild Horse Pass. Each of the Gila River casinos has a BetMGM Sportsbook. Gila River is building a fourth tribal casino called Santan Mountain in Chandler at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway. It, too, will incorporate a BetMGM Sportsbook when it opens sometime in 2023.

Gila River announced this week that it’s changing its corporate identity from Gila River Hotels & Casinos to Gila River Resorts & Casinos. The tribal entity says the name change better represents its present-day operations.

The rebranding was announced in conjunction with the forthcoming Gila River Wild Horse Pass opening its $180 million hotel expansion next week.