Las Vegas Casino Alleged Thieves Stuff Stolen Watch, Cash Inside Their Vaginas

Posted on: January 9, 2022, 02:30h.

Last updated on: January 9, 2022, 04:31h.

Two Las Vegas women are accused of stealing a luxury watch and around $6,500 in cash from a guest staying at Caesars Palace earlier this month.

Nikki Grandel and Staycee Johnson are seen in their mugshots after being charged with grand larceny in Las Vegas. Police allege that the two worked together to steal from a man staying at Caesars Palace. (Image: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police allege that Nikki Grandel and Staycee Johnson conspired on January 2 to rob a man who they were socializing with on the Caesars Palace casino floor.

After watching the man gamble and drinking alcohol together, the women allegedly convinced the victim to go back to his hotel room at the Strip property. Police say soon after the three were inside his Caesars Palace guestroom, the man discovered that he was missing a small bag containing a luxury watch and approximately $6,500 in cash rolled up tightly in a rubber band.

The women fled the room and into the stairwell after he questioned the whereabouts of his money and Rolex watch. The man immediately called the police, who were able to apprehend the two women moments later.

Genitals Examined

Las Vegas police explained in its report of the incident that Grandel and Johnson first denied stealing anything from the man’s casino hotel room. After a pat-down didn’t find anything, police ordered x-ray examinations of their bodies, which turned up the items in question.

The x-ray revealed that a Rolex was stuffed inside Grandel’s vagina. The $6,500 “was found bulging out of Johnson’s pants.” She later admitted to stuffing the cash into her vagina, but the money fell out into her underwear. Both women were charged with grand larceny before being released on bail.

Grand larceny, or grand theft, is a charge of deliberately stealing someone else’s property that is valued at $1,200 or more. For property stolen with a value of $5,000, but less than $25,000, a grand larceny charge is a Category C felony. That comes with an array of potential penalties, including one to five years in prison, restitution, and up to $10,000 in fines.

‘Watch’ Valuables

The alleged incident at Caesars Palace is certainly not unique. Men visiting Las Vegas on their own have long been targeted by women who try to take advantage of them after luring the men to their hotel rooms.

In April, Las Vegas police arrested a woman who was later charged with tricking numerous men on the Strip into going back to their casino hotel room, where she later committed various thefts. Windy Rose Jones allegedly stole a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from a man on Feb. 21 at The Cosmopolitan. She is also accused of stealing a $45,000 Rolex Daytona watch from a different man on March 24, also at The Cosmopolitan.

In May, another woman — Ashley Trahan — was arrested and charged with carrying out a similar scheme that involved stealing a Rolex from a man staying at the Aria.

The trick isn’t specific to Las Vegas, of course. Similar schemes have been reported at casino resorts across the country.

In 2018, a New Jersey woman posing as a masseuse at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fl., was charged after allegedly stealing a $50,000 Patek Philippe watch from a man she tempted to his hotel room for a massage. The woman — Cassidy Reign Paris — was also accused of stealing $10,000 in cash and $6,100 in poker chips from the man.