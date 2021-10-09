Hollywood Casino Raided By Los Angeles Law Enforcement

Posted on: October 9, 2021, 12:40h.

Last updated on: October 8, 2021, 05:09h.

A business in Hollywood, Calif. was the subject of a recent raid in Los Angeles. The warrant resulted in the arrest of an individual who allegedly operated illegal gaming activities inside the establishment.

This business in Hollywood, Calif., police in Los Angeles say, has been running an illegal gambling operation. A recent raid resulted in numerous people being arrested. (Image: Los Angeles City Attorney)

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced yesterday that three separate businesses were raided recently on suspicion of conducting illegal activities. Two were carried out at what police believe are underground illegal nightclubs, where illicit narcotics were readily available. The third case involves an alleged underground casino.

Feuer, who is currently campaigning to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, said the Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant at 5547 Santa Monica Boulevard in September. The investigation began after a man who was beaten and robbed at the alleged illegal casino tipped off police.

LAPD sent an undercover agent to the business, where they observed what appeared to be illegal gaming operations. The undercover cop was additionally able to purchase methamphetamine.

Businessowner Admits Role

Feuer’s office explained that, during the search warrant execution, police discovered unlicensed gambling machines at the Santa Monica Boulevard business.

A marquee at the location proclaims it to be Young’s Market. The quick-shop mart’s awning says it has an ATM, EBT, and money order services, as well as lottery tickets. An adjacent separate entrance to the building claims to be a Korean church.

Along with the unregulated gaming terminals, police confiscated ammunition and “large quantities of cannabis.” Law enforcement said a person on the scene admitted to using the rented space as a casino.

🚨BREAKING: City Attorney Mike Feuer details 17 criminal charges against two alleged unlicensed nightclubs and one alleged unlicensed casino in Hollywood. https://t.co/6UccgHy4tn — The Office of Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) October 7, 2021

Brandon Chang, of unknown age and residence, was arrested and charged with one count of illegal use of land and/or property. If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and $1,000 in fines.

Several additional people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

California Problem

Law enforcement in California continues to try and tackle the herculean task of infiltrating the vast network of illegal underground gambling hubs. This week’s bust is just the latest in a string of recent raids of alleged unlawful casinos.

Earlier this month, police in Daly City, Calif., seized allegedly illegal gaming machines, narcotics, and firearms from a residence. This past summer, law enforcement in Orange County charged 24 people on an assortment of violations. The tickets were for their alleged involvement in an underground gambling network running across multiple locations posing as convenience stores.

Police continue to ask residents to speak up when they suspect illegal activities.

The only way that we can effectively take the steps that we need to make Los Angeles the city we know it can be is to engage with each other,” Feuer declared. “People need to be confident that if they report allegations, they will be followed up.

“That’s one reason why I am so focused on emphasizing the tremendous work of the LAPD, who again and again went to these locations, taking extraordinary steps to make sure the immediate neighborhood was made safe,” he added.