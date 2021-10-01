California Gaming Raid Nabs Four Suspects, Cops Seize Weapons, Drugs

Posted on: October 1, 2021, 05:48h.

Last updated on: October 1, 2021, 05:48h.

A gambling raid has led to four arrests at a private house Thursday in Daly City, Calif. Police seized gaming machines, drugs, firearms, and an unspecified amount of cash.

Gaming machines, cash, and firearms were among the items seized in a gambling raid in Daly City, Calif. Four suspects were apprehended. (Image: Daly City PD)

The four suspects were apprehended and were being held late this week in San Mateo County jail. Charges relate to drugs, possession of guns, and illegal gambling, police said.

“It was determined the residence was being used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines,” Daly City police said in a Facebook post.

Our officers found illegal gambling machines, large quantities of illegal drugs, a large amount of U.S. currency, and several firearms,” the post adds.

The search was approved by a local judge. Officers taking part include those from the Daly City Crime Suppression Unit, detectives, and tactical team members.

Police did not release the suspects’ identities. Each of the four resided at the house where the gambling was taking place, police add.

Raids in Ohio, Texas

Similar gambling raids took place nationwide recently. For instance, in Ohio the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported this week that four illegal businesses were raided for alleged illegal gambling. The sites were operating in Fayette County.

Also, last month two simultaneous gambling raids took place in San Antonio, Texas, according to WOAI, a local TV station.

At least 60 gaming machines were seized in the court-ordered search. Local officials believe many if not all of the devices had money inside.

The raids led to the apprehension of seven unnamed suspects. They may be charged with promotion of gambling, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two San Antonio gaming operations were connected, but the sheriff’s office did not detail how they were linked. The two sites were located about four miles apart.

Among those apprehended in the Texas raids were armed security guards, WOAI said. They were licensed by authorities.

The local fire marshal’s office was also investigating following the raids to see if there were any violations of fire department requirements, WOAI reported.

California Politician Appears in Federal Court

In an unrelated case, a Lodi, Calif. city councilmember was arraigned Tuesday in federal court on illegal gambling and other charges.

Councilmember Shakir Khan allegedly operated illegal gaming machines out of two businesses he and his brother, Zakir Khan, owned in Stockton, Calif., federal prosecutors said.

The brothers allegedly laundered approximately $3 million in profits from the operation, prosecutors add. In addition to the gambling charge, Shakir Khan faces counts of money laundering and tax evasion.

Zakir Khan was also arraigned in court on various charges.