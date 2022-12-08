Aerosmith Cancels Remaining Las Vegas Shows, Citing Steven Tyler’s Health

Posted on: December 8, 2022, 01:08h.

Last updated on: December 9, 2022, 12:14h.

Aerosmith has canceled all four of the final concerts of its 2022 Las Vegas residency because of a mystery illness impacting singer Steven Tyler. The final two shows of the band’s “Deuces are Wild” residency at the Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM, December 8 and December 11, were scuttled by the band on Thursday morning.

What’s wrong with Steven Tyler? Aerosmith isn’t stating the specific reason it had to cancel its final four Las Vegas residency dates. (Image: rockcelebrities.com)

“On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band’s Twitter account stated.

Aerosmith blamed the first of its recent cancellations, December 2’s show, on “Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” according to a post on its Instagram account. The post didn’t note what was wrong with Tyler though it stated that “he is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show.”

Of course, that turned out to be wishful thinking, as the date didn’t happen. Today, the final two shows on Thursday and Sunday were canceled.

Troubled from the Start

The first leg of the “Deuces Are Wild” residency ran from April 2019 to February 2020, before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. A second leg was set to begin on June 17. On May 24, however, Aerosmith canceled two months of that leg, posting the shocking explanation on its Instagram account.

As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the post read. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

By July, Tyler was released from rehab and was reportedly doing “extremely well,” according to a band representative. On September 10, Aerosmith performed at Boston’s Fenway Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

A week later, on September 17, Aerosmith resumed its Las Vegas residency, performing 12 more shows until November 29, which is now on record as its final engagement.

How to Make it Up

Tickets for all four recently canceled shows will be automatically refunded through Ticketmaster, and other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Unfortunately, few fans ever consider ticket refunds satisfactory compensation for canceled Las Vegas concerts. That’s because most spend thousands of dollars on airfare and hotel rooms just to attend.

Beneath Aerosmith’s latest cancellation announcement, about half of the comments were sympathetic, wishing Tyler a speedy recovery.

“Health comes first and is the most important thing in life,” wrote a Twitter user named Gisela Schmidt.

The other half were, um, less sympathetic.

“To wait til the last min in order to get people to still come out and waste their hard-earned money was really dirty,” tweeted Jesse Sim. “(Expletive) you all, go to hell.”

While the band promised in its latest tweet to “see you in the new year,” it currently has no 2023 concerts scheduled.

Perhaps that’s a good thing.