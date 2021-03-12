$1B Mega Millions Jackpot Won by ‘Wolverine Lottery Club’

The more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January has been claimed by four men in Michigan who say they are in a lottery club.

Attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a $1.05 billion Mega Millions check. Panouses is representing four individuals who purchase lottery tickets in a club, and split their winnings. (Image: Michigan Lottery)

On January 22, the interstate lottery game came with a jackpot of $1.05 billion. A single winning ticket was sold at a Kroger supermarket in Novi, Mi. This week, the winning ticket was redeemed by the four men.

They opted for the one-time lump sum. They will receive approximately $557 million after taxes or $139.25 million per club member.

The four individuals opted to remain anonymous, which is permitted under Michigan’s lottery regulations. However, their attorney — Kurt Panouses — revealed that they’re part of a lottery organization called the “Wolverine FLL Club.” They did not explain what the “FLL” stood for.

This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan,” Panouses said on behalf of the winners.

The $1.05 billion win was the largest in the history of the Michigan Lottery. It’s also the third-largest jackpot in US history, and second-largest single ticket cash prize.

The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60, and the Mega Ball was 24. The odds of matching all six numbers are one in 302,575,350.

Lottery Excitement Back

COVID-19 last year hurt lottery revenues, as Americans across the country were urged to stay at home whenever possible, and many lottery retailers were shuttered.

Sales suffered for Powerball and Mega Millions, the two most popular interstate draws in the US. Both games did away with minimum starting jackpots, as well as guaranteed minimum jackpot increases between draws.

But this winter, lottery enthusiasm returned, as the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions both climbed to nearly unprecedented heights. Along with Mega Millions’ more than $1 billion life-changer in January, Powerball reached $731.1 million that same month.

Powerball Ticket Remains Unclaimed

One lucky ticket matched all six Powerball numbers during the Jan. 20, 2021, draw. But the winner has yet to come forward.

If you purchased a Powerball ticket that week at the Coney Market in the sleepy hamlet of Lonaconing, Md., you’d be smart to double- or triple-check your numbers. Lottery officials say they aren’t overly concerned that the $731.1 million ticket has not yet been redeemed.

Often, they (winners) use this time to get their affairs in order as they seek financial or legal advice and just let the reality of their big win sink in,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming spokesperson Carole Gentry told FOX 5.

Similar to Michigan, lottery winners in Maryland are allowed to remain anonymous. Though the ticket has not been cashed, the Coney Market recently received its $100,000 bonus for selling the $2 Powerball ticket.