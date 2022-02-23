World Series of Poker Announces 2022 Dates, Strip Debut Features ‘Housewarming’

Posted on: February 23, 2022, 09:07h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2022, 10:18h.

The 53rd installment of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) will run May 31 through July 20. And for the first time in history, poker’s most prestigious tournament series will take place on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bally’s and Paris on the Las Vegas Strip will host the 2022 World Series of Poker. For the first time in the storied poker tournament’s history, the action will go down on the Strip. (Image: Casino.org)

After a 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, located just west of the Strip, WSOP operator Caesars Entertainment is moving the series to the main drag. The tournament will be contested at Bally’s, which will soon be rebranded to Horseshoe Las Vegas, and Paris.

“This year is particularly historic for the WSOP with its move to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and debut in the best facilities we’ve ever had,” said WSOP Executive Director Ty Stewart, who is presiding over his 17th WSOP. “We’re ready to welcome players from all over the world to our housewarming party at Bally’s, soon-to-be Horseshoe, and Paris.

The schedule is jam-packed with first-class events and we expect this to be the biggest and most anticipated WSOP yet,” Stewart said.

WSOP organizers say vaccinations or face masks will not be required for participation. However, Caesars says participants will be required to adhere to any CDC and/or state-issued directives regarding the coronavirus at the time of play.

Actor Vince Vaughn is set to serve as the WSOP’s inaugural Master of Ceremonies, a role that will bring the “Wedding Crashers” star to Las Vegas for the marquee Main Event.

New Space, New Events

Over the years, The Rio has garnered plenty of criticism from WSOP players. Complaints regarding the cleanliness of the off-Strip casino, as well as incidences of crime and theft, led to Caesars seeking a new home for poker’s biggest stage.

The 2022 #WSOP Schedule is HERE. Be a part of history as the World Series of Poker makes its move to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at @ParisVegas and @BallysVegas/@HorseshoeVegas. Live Schedule: https://t.co/wDHQtihOfW

Online Bracelet Schedule: https://t.co/9IcSNe25TM pic.twitter.com/629WaBGGJ0 — WSOP (@WSOP) February 23, 2022

Stewart says moving to Bally’s/Horseshoe and Paris will greatly expand the floor space for the series. The 2022 WSOP will occupy both casino resort’s convention centers, with 600 poker tables expected to be placed on the 200,000 square feet of tournament space.

To commemorate the WSOP move, the series will host a new event called “The Housewarming.” The $500 buy-in event comes with a guaranteed $5 million prize pool.

The 2021 edition of the WSOP held a similar $500 buy-in event called “The Reunion” at the Rio, following a year off because of COVID-19. That event attracted 12,973 entries. Stewart believes “The Housewarming” will attract even more players.

The highest of rollers interested in betting big can have their way with the annual Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event, set to begin on June 23. The event comes with a $250,000 buy-in.

For the full 2022 WSOP schedule, click here.

Main Event Details

The World Series of Poker is highlighted by the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship — also known as the Main Event.

The 2022 Main Event is reverting back to its traditional time frame around the July 4 holiday. Last year’s event garnered 6,650 entries despite ongoing international travel impediments.

The 2019 event set the record for the number of entries with 8,569. That was the same year that German Hossein Ensan won the $10 million first-place prize.

Because of decreased participation, 2021 Main Event winner Koray Aldemir — also of German descent — took home $8 million.