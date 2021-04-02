Woman Jailed in Teenage Sex Trafficking on Las Vegas Strip

A woman accused of sex trafficking two underage females in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip is scheduled to appear in court in late April.

Tori Magnum is seen in this detention center booking photograph. She is accused of sex trafficking in Las Vegas involving two teenage females. (Image: KLAS-TV)

Tori Magnum, 21, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on two felony counts of sex trafficking a child under 18 and two felony counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She is due in court April 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Vice detectives encountered Magnum on March 29 when responding to a fight between her and one of the girls at an apartment on South 13th Street in Las Vegas, the newspaper reported.

One girl told police Magnum choked her for at first refusing to work as a prostitute. According to the teenager, she was to split her earnings with Magnum.

On March 28, the girl met a man in downtown Las Vegas. He invited her into his vehicle and paid $300 for sex. Magnum received $200. The girl kept $100, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The second girl said she met Magnum in late March. Magnum asked if the youth wanted to work as a prostitute. Magnum then sent her to a hotel on the Strip. She was paid an undisclosed amount to have sex. She received $40 for the encounter, the newspaper reported.

Magnum told authorities she knew the girls were working as prostitutes, but denied have a role in these activities. She said the youths were paying rent to stay at her home.

Police found photographs of the teenagers on a website that posts prostitution advertisements, according to KLAS-TV. The photographs showed them “in sexual positions or partially nude,” the television station reported.

‘Cowboy Buckles and Boots”

This is one of several recent cases involving suspected sex trafficking on the near the Strip.

Last fall, police in Las Vegas arrested a 49-year-old man accused of telling an underage female to charge $500 for each sexual encounter as a prostitute.

She also was told to look for men wearing “cowboy buckles and boots” as potential good customers.

The juvenile was told to make her each customer drink a shot of liquor to be sure the person was not an undercover officer, police said.

Prostitution Legal at Brothels

Prostitution is illegal in Las Vegas and Reno, but is permitted at legal brothels in some rural Nevada counties. Nevada is the only state with legal prostitution.

Last year, Lyon County sex worker Alice Little sued Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) for ordering brothels closed during the coronavirus pandemic. She called the closures “arbitrary.”

Earlier this year, Little dropped the legal battle against Sisolak, saying it was financially costly, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. She said her legal bill had reached six figures. A GoFundMe effort to raise $80,000 had only collected $14,200 by January, the newspaper reported.

On her website, Little lists herself as “a proponent of sex positivity and women’s rights.” She says she is a founder of Hookers for Healthcare.

Sisolak has ordered brothels and other adult entertainment venues, including nightclubs and strip clubs, to close at least through May 1 to curtail the spread of COVID-19.