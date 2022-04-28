Wisconsin’s Oneida Casino Fatal Shootings To Be Recalled at Sunday Service

Sunday (May 1) marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly shootings inside a restaurant at Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. It is adjacent to the Oneida Casino.

A sign for Wisconsin’s Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar restaurant, pictured above. Two victims at the casino restaurant were fatally wounded. The shooter was killed by police. A third victim was wounded by the shooter. (Image: WLUK)

Three people died during the incident, including the shooter, who was killed by police officers. A fourth person was wounded by the shooter. It took place in the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar restaurant.

An 8 AM Sunday healing service is to take place in front of the Radisson at a memorial bench. Oneida spiritual leader Art Skenandore will take part, according to WFRV, a local TV station.

The gunman, later identified as Bruce Pofahl, 62, fatally wounded Ian J. Simpson, 32, and Jacob T. Bartel, 35. He also wounded Danny Mulligan, 28. Police confronted Pofahl and he was fatally shot.

The gunman formerly worked at the restaurant. He was fired in 2021.

The actions by three police officers were found to be in keeping with departmental polices and regulations.

The restaurant was closed following the shootings.

$622K to Fund Security Improvements

As a result of the shooting, the Oneida Police Department is to receive $622,000 in federal money, according to a spokesperson for US Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin.

The money will fund security improvements. It is unclear when they will be in place.

The funding will support enhanced security measures to protect tribal members and visitors and allow the Oneida Police Department to obtain better information faster and respond appropriately to future incidents,” the spokesperson told Casino.org.

The money will be used by the department to acquire a gunshot location detection system, as well as license plate recognition technology, the Green Bay Press-Gazette, a local newspaper, reported. A staff member from Pace Government Relations, which represents the Oneida Nation, operator of the casino, declined to provide immediate comment about the planned security improvements.

Emotional Pain

Since the shooting, the Radisson has upped its security training and procedures, the Press-Gazette said. Local mental health professionals have treated some of those at the casino the night of the shooting.

“An anniversary like this can be difficult for many people, as they think about what happened and remember those lost or injured that day,” Steve Ninham, Radisson Hotel & Casino general manager, told WFRV.

Casino officials have encouraged staff members and others emotionally impacted from the shooting to seek counseling.