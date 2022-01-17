William Hill Grows Online Casino Ops through Real Dealer Studios Deal

Posted on: January 17, 2022, 11:13h.

Last updated on: January 17, 2022, 12:29h.

William Hill continues to expand its online casino offerings. The latest comes through a new partnership with Real Dealer Studios and its cinematic casino games.

A look inside William Hill’s office in London. The sports betting and iGaming operator continues to roll out new iGaming offerings across its platforms. (Image: EGR Global)

William Hill may be streamlining its online casino operations, but it is still heavily targeting the market. It has signed a new deal with Real Dealer Studios that will lead to new content coming sometime early this year.

Real Dealer announced the new partnership, explaining that it will provide five titles to the operator. These are Real Roulette with Sarati, Real Baccarat with Courtney, Real Fortune Finder with Holly, Real Auto Roulette and Multifire Auto Roulette.

William Hill Enhances iGaming Presence

The games will be included on both William Hill and Mr Green platforms. The launch will occur over the next several weeks, and should be seen on William Hill’s .com and .uk websites.

Real Dealer takes live dealer games and adds an additional component. Instead of only bringing in card dealers, it finds actors to play the roles. Typically, the actors are specific to a certain country, combining a “mix of cinematography and RNG (random number generator) gameplay.”

This won’t be the case for all of the titles available to William Hill users. Real Dealer explains that two of the releases are “auto” titles.

Real Dealer’s line-up also features recorded video of their games that was captured in the studio. All games feature high-quality video and audio, which allows the developer to create a personalized casino experience for players.

888 to Benefit

888 Holdings is still moving forward with its acquisition of William Hill’s non-US assets. It had to delay the completion of the purchase until the second quarter of this year, but is on track.

William Hill has been steadily reorganizing and restructuring following approval of the initial purchase agreement. As a result, 888 is poised to have a stronger portfolio of assets in William Hill once the acquisition is finalized.

This is giving 888 more support from analysts. It has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages currently covering the stock.

Two equity research analysts recently gave the stock a “Hold” recommendation, while six others have given the company a “Buy.” Analysts who have covered the stock over the past year average a twelve-month price target of 559.38 pence (US$7.59).

The price has fallen in the past week, though. It spiked at 294.40 pence (US$4.03) on Friday, but has steadily dropped since then. It hit a low point of 265.20 pence (US$3.629) this morning before settling at 267.83 pence (US$3.66) this afternoon.