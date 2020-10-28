Washington State Tulalip Casino Parking Lot Assault Leads to Second-Degree Murder Arrest

Washington state’s Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to confirm the identity and pinpoint the cause of death of a 35-year-old Lakewood woman. She died from a Friday assault in a gaming property parking lot in Tulalip.

A parking lot near Tulalip Resort Casino was the site of an assault. A female victim later died from her injuries. (Image: Leisure Group Travel)

The attack took place in the 10200 block of Quil Ceda Boulevard Friday night, according to the local sheriff’s office. That is the location of Tulalip Resort Casino.

The victim was unconscious when deputies arrived at the lot. They immediately began medical life-saving techniques.

The woman then was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center. She remained in critical condition during most of the weekend. On Sunday night, the woman died at the hospital.

Couple Had Domestic Dispute Before Assault

Earlier on Friday, there was a “domestic dispute” inside the casino, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. It involved both the suspect and the victim.

Later, the pair left the casino and entered an SUV. It was parked in a nearby lot.

Witnesses reported the SUV was shaking from side to side while the two were inside. The suspect also allegedly assaulted the victim while the couple were in the SUV.

The assailant then began to drive the SUV. The passenger door opened and the victim fell out, the sheriff’s office said based on witness statements.

The suspect drove away from the lot, leaving the injured woman. On Monday, the alleged 33-year-old assailant from Spanaway was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the incident.

If convicted on second-degree murder in Washington state, a defendant could serve up to life in prison. He could also pay a fine of up to $50,000.

The suspect’s name was not released by the local sheriff’s office, even though authorities only apprehended him after a stand-off for several hours in Lakewood.

After his apprehension, the sheriff’s office described the case as an “active investigation.”

Casino Parking Lots, Garages Scenes of Recent Violence

The incident is not the only case of violence in casino parking lots or parking garages.

In September, a drive-by shooter wounded three people assembled in a parking lot near Las Vegas’ Stage Door Casino. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Earlier this month, Palm Springs, California police officers shot two robbery suspects as they tried to speed away from a parking garage at Agua Caliente Casino. One was carrying a handgun.

They had allegedly just robbed a woman at gunpoint. In a confrontation between officers and the suspects, each of the duo was shot while inside the car.

Beyond violent incidents, casino garages are also sites of other crimes. Federal agents apprehended two California brothers earlier this month at Las Vegas’ Red Rock Resort’s parking garage. They allegedly attempted to sell 100 pounds of meth for $300,000, KLAS TV, a local station, reported.