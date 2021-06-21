Washington State Casino Winner’s Death Caused By Meth, Autopsy Shows

Posted on: June 21, 2021, 05:44h.

Last updated on: June 21, 2021, 05:44h.

The death of a Spokane, Wash., woman was due to a methamphetamine (meth) overdose, a local medical examiner has ruled. A few days before her death in February, she won a jackpot at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The apartment building in Spokane, Wash. where Jenny Jones was discovered. She passed away in her apartment in February soon after winning a casino jackpot. Her death was ruled accidental from a meth overdose. (Image: KREM)

Last week, the Spokane County Medical Examiner also said the passing of Jenny Jones, 46, was accidental, according to local media reports.

In February, she was found inside her apartment. Police at that time described Jones’ passing as “suspicious.”

Case Is Closed

However, with the recent ruling by the medical examiner no charges will be filed. The investigation was closed, according to the Spokesman-Review, a newspaper based in Spokane.

In February, Jones told her mother over the phone she won while playing at Northern Quest casino. Her phone then went dead.

Her mother and stepfather became worried and went to her apartment for a wellness check. Her stepfather found her passed away.

She was face down in the living room, according to police reports. There was blood on her face and shirt.

A small knife was nearby. The door to the apartment was unlocked.

It is unknown how much money Jones had won at the casino.

Family Initially Suspected She Died From Heart Ailment

Jones’ relatives initially attributed the death to a chronic heart condition. On Feb. 25, a poster on Casino.org who identified himself as Curtis Moore and Jones’ fiance, wrote, “Jenny passed away from heart complications — a condition she was born with and has lived a normal, happy life with.

Heart specialists have had her on medications to control it most of her life, and very effectively. I am her fiance, and along with her family we have been devastated by her sudden death.”

He further called her the “sunshine” of his life. Relatives and friends also criticized the news media’s coverage of her passing.

The Northern Quest is owned and operated by the Kalispel Tribe. It is located in Airway Heights, which is about nine miles west of Spokane.

Suspect in Atlantic City Stabbing Charged

In an unrelated case, a woman was found dead earlier this month in a hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. She had been stabbed repeatedly, police said. She was later identified as Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City Police Department investigated the crime scene.

They launched a manhunt for Frankie E. Lane, 59, also of Philadelphia. He was described as her boyfriend.

Lane has since surrendered to authorities. He was charged with homicide and weapons offenses, according to the PhillyVoice, a local news organization based in Philadelphia.