Virgin Las Vegas won over many Sin City regulars when it debuted in early 2021 without a nightly resort fee. But guests venturing to the former Hard Rock casino in 2022 are no longer free of the resort fee.

Virgin Las Vegas has implemented a daily $45 resort fee, which matches marquee properties in town. Virgin opened last year billing itself as a recluse from the must-despised resort fees. (Image: Virgin Hotels)

The pesky add-on charges are nearly universal on the Strip and the immediate surrounding area. Virgin initially diverted from that norm, but the amenities guest expect at a premiere Las Vegas casino resort are no longer being grouped into the nightly rate.

Virgin, located east of the Strip between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road, earlier this month quietly rolled out a $45 nightly resort fee — matching the highest in all of Nevada. Several five-star casinos including the Bellagio, Aria, Wynn, and Venetian/Palazzo each charge a $45 per day resort fee.

Virgin Defends Resort Fee

Virgin Las Vegas instituting a resort fee brings the casino resort in line with the rest of its competitors. But the off-Strip property is the subject of much scrutiny — not necessarily because of its decision to tack on a resort fee — but due to the company’s pledge last year to provide a resort fee-free experience in Las Vegas.

It was less than a year ago that Richard “Boz” Bosworth — president and CEO of JC Hospitality, which is the majority owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas — said the absence of a resort fee is part of the property’s efforts to “dazzle guests.”

We are so proud to be one of the first major casino resorts in Las Vegas without a resort fee,” Bosworth told Casino.org in February of 2021.

Fast-forward 11 months and Virgin Las Vegas has the steepest resort fee in the entire state.

Virgin’s website maintains that the $45 daily charge “is inclusive of best-in-class amenities and added benefits.” Those benefits include such luxuries as in-room Netflix and Hulu, complimentary Wi-Fi, unlimited local and long-distance calling, and two free bottles of water daily.

Virgin’s resort fee additionally offers guests 20 percent off spa services and 15 percent discounted spa retail products, plus two-for-one drinks and a complimentary appetizer with the purchase of two entrees at The Kitchen at Commons Club.

The Virgin resort fee nonetheless greatly increases the total cost to stay at the property. A standard room for a two-night stay next week (Wednesday to Friday) is advertised for just $68 a night. With taxes and the $45 daily resort fee, the total price comes to $256.24 — or $128.12 per night.

2022 Resort Fee Roundup

Planning a return visit to Las Vegas for the first time since the onset of the pandemic? Here’s a breakdown of the latest resort fees.

Nightly Resort Fee

$45 — Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Cosmopolitan, Encore/Wynn, Resorts World, Cromwell, Palazzo/Venetian

$39 — Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Mirage, Paris, Planet Hollywood, Treasure Island

$37 — Bally’s, Flamingo, Harrah’s, New York-New York, Strat, Linq, Tropicana

$35 — Circus Circus, Excalibur, Luxor

Downtown Las Vegas has reduced resort fees compared with the Strip. Circa charges $35 a day and Golden Nugget $34, but other Fremont resorts are cheaper, including the Plaza at $28 and Main Street Station and California at $19.

