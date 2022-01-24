Virgin Las Vegas Joins Resort Fee Crowd, $45 Nightly Surcharge Matches Highest in Nevada

Virgin Las Vegas won over many Sin City regulars when it debuted in early 2021 without a nightly resort fee. But guests venturing to the former Hard Rock casino in 2022 are no longer free of the resort fee.

Virgin Las Vegas has implemented a daily $45 resort fee, which matches marquee properties in town. Virgin opened last year billing itself as a recluse from the must-despised resort fees. (Image: Virgin Hotels)

The pesky add-on charges are nearly universal on the Strip and the immediate surrounding area. Virgin initially diverted from that norm, but the amenities guest expect at a premiere Las Vegas casino resort are no longer being grouped into the nightly rate.

Virgin Hotel is now charging a $45 resort fee. One night in their cheapest room is now $68 plus over $60.12 in taxes and fees, adding 88.4% to the base price of the room. pic.twitter.com/j4fnWj683y — Jacob Orth (@JacobsVegasLife) January 24, 2022

Virgin, located east of the Strip between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road, earlier this month quietly rolled out a $45 nightly resort fee — matching the highest in all of Nevada. Several five-star casinos including the Bellagio, Aria, Wynn, and Venetian/Palazzo each charge a $45 per day resort fee.

Virgin Defends Resort Fee

Virgin Las Vegas instituting a resort fee brings the casino resort in line with the rest of its competitors. But the off-Strip property is the subject of much scrutiny — not necessarily because of its decision to tack on a resort fee — but due to the company’s pledge last year to provide a resort fee-free experience in Las Vegas.

It was less than a year ago that Richard “Boz” Bosworth — president and CEO of JC Hospitality, which is the majority owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas — said the absence of a resort fee is part of the property’s efforts to “dazzle guests.”

We are so proud to be one of the first major casino resorts in Las Vegas without a resort fee,” Bosworth told Casino.org in February of 2021.

Fast-forward 11 months and Virgin Las Vegas has the steepest resort fee in the entire state.

Virgin’s website maintains that the $45 daily charge “is inclusive of best-in-class amenities and added benefits.” Those benefits include such luxuries as in-room Netflix and Hulu, complimentary Wi-Fi, unlimited local and long-distance calling, and two free bottles of water daily.

Virgin’s resort fee additionally offers guests 20 percent off spa services and 15 percent discounted spa retail products, plus two-for-one drinks and a complimentary appetizer with the purchase of two entrees at The Kitchen at Commons Club.

The Virgin resort fee nonetheless greatly increases the total cost to stay at the property. A standard room for a two-night stay next week (Wednesday to Friday) is advertised for just $68 a night. With taxes and the $45 daily resort fee, the total price comes to $256.24 — or $128.12 per night.

2022 Resort Fee Roundup

Planning a return visit to Las Vegas for the first time since the onset of the pandemic? Here’s a breakdown of the latest resort fees.

Nightly Resort Fee $45 — Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Cosmopolitan, Encore/Wynn, Resorts World, Cromwell, Palazzo/Venetian $39 — Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Mirage, Paris, Planet Hollywood, Treasure Island $37 — Bally’s, Flamingo, Harrah’s, New York-New York, Strat, Linq, Tropicana $35 — Circus Circus, Excalibur, Luxor

Downtown Las Vegas has reduced resort fees compared with the Strip. Circa charges $35 a day and Golden Nugget $34, but other Fremont resorts are cheaper, including the Plaza at $28 and Main Street Station and California at $19.