Vegas Vickie-Themed NFTs to be Minted as Circa Plans Summer Celebration

Vegas Vickie is going digital.

Vegas Vickie, a 26-foot neon sign, sits in the lobby of The Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The iconic sign will be the theme of NFTs that will be minted, and owners of those tokens will be invited to attend a celebration at the casino in August. (Image: Circa)

On Wednesday, Circa Resort and Casino announced that the iconic 26-foot neon sign displayed within the downtown Las Vegas casino will serve as the theme for a series of non-fungible tokens (NFT) set for minting in the near future.

In addition to acquiring unique pieces of digital artwork, Circa also plans to hold a special event from Aug. 1-3 for the people who buy the more than 2,800 items up for sale. The NFTs will be segmented by tiers that range from one digital version of a Vegas Vickie painting to 2,500 digital casino chips. It’s billed as the first major event in Las Vegas exclusively for NFT holders.

The NFTs are based off a painting created earlier this year by Jason “Borbay” Borbet at the casino.

Circa Vice President of Operations Jeff Victor said that when Borbay proposed the NFT idea to them, that they “wanted it to go beyond the digital space” and receive other perks.

“Our first Summer Bash is an opportunity for us to bring Vegas Vickie NFT owners together for the time of their lives and create a space where they can network and learn more about downtown Las Vegas,” he said.

Additional Tokens Designed as Cards, Slot Symbols

For the individual that purchases the one digital version of the painting, they also will receive a three-night stay in Circa’s largest suite, either for the Summer Bash or within a year of buying the NFT. Other perks include round-trip airport limousine service, $1,000 in property credit, access of the Stadium Swim owner’s suite at Summer Bash for up to 20 people, and an exclusive “meet and greet” with Circa CEO Derek Stevens and Borbay.

The second tier of NFTs will include Vegas Vickie on 54 digital playing cards. Those who purchase one of the cards will also get a three-night suite for the event or for use within a year of purchase and limo service, a Stadium Swim cabana for the event, and $500 in credit.

Another tier includes 250 versions of Vegas Vickie as a slot machine symbol, with buyers getting a three-night stay at a Circa room and $250 in credit.

Additional perks are set to be announced, according to a Circa release.

‘A Showstopper’

Vegas Vickie, a sitting cowgirl donned in white fringe and kicking one leg in the air, has been a mainstay of downtown Las Vegas for more than 40 years. The neon artwork designed by Charles F. Bernard debuted on the roof of the Glitter Gulch Casino in 1980.

Stevens worked to bring the sign down five years ago and commissioned YESCO, a Las Vegas-based company, for a multi-year refurbishment of the sign that eventually became a signature attraction at Circa when it opened downtown in October 2020.

Borbay has been a full-time artist since 2009, and told Casino.org that he’s been attracted to painting neon signs. He said when he first saw Vegas Vickie at Circa, he found a muse.

I was stopped dead in my tracks,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything so beautiful… well, my wife, then Vegas Vickie. It’s such a showstopper… but, man, for that size of neon to be restored exactly to the artist’s specs. To get back close to it, it’s just breathtaking.”

From there, one of his collectors arranged a meeting with Victor, who previously served as CEO of The Fremont Street Experience. That led to Borbay spending eight days at the casino earlier this year as he created his original artwork, which has been installed at Circa’s rooftop lounge.

Victor told Casino.org that the downtown Vegas district draws 24 million visitors a year. Circa was built to attract those individuals, as well as people from the Strip that want to see something different, which is why the resort includes the Mega Bar, the longest indoor bar west of the Mississippi, Stadium Swim, and a three-story sportsbook.

But even among them, he said Vegas Vickie stands out as a connection to the city’s past.

“There’s just some fun stuff to do here, and she’s just one of those elements of being an interesting attraction,” Victor said. “So, she might be one leg to a multi-legged stool, but, you know, she stands on her own.”