Valentine’s Day Dining on the Las Vegas Strip
Posted on: February 2, 2023, 04:05h.
Last updated on: February 2, 2023, 05:29h.
All you need is love – and reservations – on the Las Vegas Strip for Valentine’s Day. That’s because the holiday is one of the busiest restaurant days of the year. Here are the most romantic Strip restaurants offering prix-fixe menus on February 14. Good luck!
Sinatra
Encore
$145 per person
The three-course Valentine’s Day menu at this frankly named Italian restaurant includes your choice of Mediterranean octopus, branzino, or beef tenderloin, from 5:30-10 p.m. Sit inside or dine under the stars by cozy fireplaces. www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/sinatra
Caviar Bar
Resorts World Las Vegas
$150 per person
Featuring Michelin-starred restaurateur Shaun Hergatt’s world-class spin on seafood and new American cuisine, the elegantly appointed Caviar Bar offers a four-course Valentine’s Day menu, from 5:30-9 p.m. The main course is lobster pomodoro, halibut, or Australian wagyu beef. caviarbarlv.com.
Delilah
Wynn Las Vegas
$195 per person
Setting the table and mood for romance is a four-course prix fixe menu, including Dover “fish and chips” and white truffle bucatini carbonara, from 5:30 p.m. The interior design, by Todd-Avery Lehahan, is a time machine back to the first-class section on Titanic. www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/delilah
Veranda
Four Seasons
$210 per couple
A five-course V-Day menu includes roasted snapper with harissa and grilled tenderloin with truffle, from 5-10 p.m. https://www.fourseasons.com/lasvegas/dining/restaurants/veranda/
Eiffel Tower Restaurant
Paris Las Vegas
$175 per person
The French have a monopoly on love for a reason. Find out why at one of the most romantic dining experiences on the Strip. A four-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu, curated by proprietor chef Jean Joho, includes butter-poached scallops, warm foie gras with braised fennel, and prime filet mignon with bone marrow bread pudding. And the view can’t be beat – even if you can’t snag the iconic Table 56. www.eiffeltowerrestaurant.com
Restaurant Guy Savoy
Caesars Place
$360 per person
A seven-course tasting menu includes A5 wagyu with lobster, for $360 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/guy-savoy
Giada
The Cromwell
$144.99 per person
Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis is offering a three-course Italian-inspired Valentine’s Day menu with a main course of ricotta-stuffed tortellini with a Barolo braised short rib and candied beets, from 5-9:45 p.m. www.caesars.com/cromwell/restaurants/Giada
Phil’s Steak House
Treasure Island
$155 per person
Phil’s – named after owner Phil Ruffin – offers a four-course menu for two from 5-10 p.m. It includes tenderloin with langoustine tail and bay scallops. https://treasureisland.com/restaurant/1/phils-steak-house
Wakuda
The Venetian
$300 per person
This five-star Japanese restaurant – helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda – offers a nine-course tasting menu that includes live scallop crudo and Omi wagyu skewer, from 5 p.m. https://www.venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants/wakuda.html
Related News Articles
Related News Articles
Most Popular
Most Commented
-
-
-
Las Vegas Mayor Road Rages Against I-15 New Year’s TrafficJanuary 3, 2023 — 13 Comments—
-
Lisa Marie Presley, Only Child of Elvis, Dies of Cardiac ArrestJanuary 12, 2023 — 11 Comments—
-
No comments yet