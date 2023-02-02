Valentine’s Day Dining on the Las Vegas Strip

All you need is love – and reservations – on the Las Vegas Strip for Valentine’s Day. That’s because the holiday is one of the busiest restaurant days of the year. Here are the most romantic Strip restaurants offering prix-fixe menus on February 14. Good luck!

Valentine’s Day dining is one of the things Las Vegas is renowned for. Here’s a romantic view from the Eiffel Tower at Paris. (Facebook.)

Sinatra

Encore

$145 per person



The three-course Valentine’s Day menu at this frankly named Italian restaurant includes your choice of Mediterranean octopus, branzino, or beef tenderloin, from 5:30-10 p.m. Sit inside or dine under the stars by cozy fireplaces. www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/sinatra

Caviar Bar

Resorts World Las Vegas

$150 per person

Featuring Michelin-starred restaurateur Shaun Hergatt’s world-class spin on seafood and new American cuisine, the elegantly appointed Caviar Bar offers a four-course Valentine’s Day menu, from 5:30-9 p.m. The main course is lobster pomodoro, halibut, or Australian wagyu beef. caviarbarlv.com.

My, my, my, Delilah. (Image: Casino.org)

Delilah

Wynn Las Vegas

$195 per person

Setting the table and mood for romance is a four-course prix fixe menu, including Dover “fish and chips” and white truffle bucatini carbonara, from 5:30 p.m. The interior design, by Todd-Avery Lehahan, is a time machine back to the first-class section on Titanic. www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/delilah

Veranda

Four Seasons

$210 per couple

A five-course V-Day menu includes roasted snapper with harissa and grilled tenderloin with truffle, from 5-10 p.m. https://www.fourseasons.com/lasvegas/dining/restaurants/veranda/



Table 56 offers a towering eyeful at the Eiffel Tower at Table 56. (Image: Facebook)

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Paris Las Vegas

$175 per person

The French have a monopoly on love for a reason. Find out why at one of the most romantic dining experiences on the Strip. A four-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu, curated by proprietor chef Jean Joho, includes butter-poached scallops, warm foie gras with braised fennel, and prime filet mignon with bone marrow bread pudding. And the view can’t be beat – even if you can’t snag the iconic Table 56. www.eiffeltowerrestaurant.com

Restaurant Guy Savoy

Caesars Place

$360 per person

A seven-course tasting menu includes A5 wagyu with lobster, for $360 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/guy-savoy

Giada at The Cromwell. (Image: snaptaste.com)

Giada

The Cromwell

$144.99 per person

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis is offering a three-course Italian-inspired Valentine’s Day menu with a main course of ricotta-stuffed tortellini with a Barolo braised short rib and candied beets, from 5-9:45 p.m. www.caesars.com/cromwell/restaurants/Giada

Phil’s Steak House

Treasure Island

$155 per person

Phil’s – named after owner Phil Ruffin – offers a four-course menu for two from 5-10 p.m. It includes tenderloin with langoustine tail and bay scallops. https://treasureisland.com/restaurant/1/phils-steak-house

Wakuda at the Venetian. (Image: Wakuda)



Wakuda

The Venetian

$300 per person

This five-star Japanese restaurant – helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda – offers a nine-course tasting menu that includes live scallop crudo and Omi wagyu skewer, from 5 p.m. https://www.venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants/wakuda.html