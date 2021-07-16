Tyson Fury Causes Furor Over Las Vegas Casino Walkabout After Covid-19 Test

Posted on: July 16, 2021, 08:34h.

Last updated on: July 16, 2021, 09:11h.

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has been spotted out and about in Las Vegas this week, despite a recent positive coronavirus test.

Tyson Fury meets a fan at what appears to be the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Image: Dan Rafael/Twitter)

It was widely reported on July 9 that the British boxer had contracted Covid-19 after an outbreak at his training camp. This resulted in the postponement of his July 24 world title defense against Deontay Wilder. The fight will now take place at the T-Mobile Arena on October 9.

But images of the Gypsy King hanging out in public, including at a casino, caused consternation on social media. Many Twitter users believed Fury should have been isolating after his positive test.

One image, posted Thursday, shows Fury posing mask-less for a photograph with a fan, also mask-less, in front of banks of slot machines.

The casino is not named, although the floor has the same swirling, interlocking-ring patterns used at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Another image shows Fury shopping for luxury cars rentals at a showroom on Dean Martin Drive.

Second Test Negative

Meanwhile, some boxing fans felt the images confirmed their conspiracy theory — that the positive COVID-19 test had been invented because the bout had been generating low ticket sales and poor pay-per-view numbers.

Then, on Thursday, boxing journalist Dan Rafael tweeted that, despite missing several days training with illness, Fury had tested negative for the disease on Tuesday and had been cleared by his doctor to travel home to England. This he planned to do before returning to Las Vegas to train for the rescheduled bout in three months’ time, Rafael added.

So, what do the rules say? Nevada recommends people who have tested positive should follow CDC guidelines, which requires them to “isolate for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms and until 24 hours after their fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications.”

A subsequent positive test should be enough to free you from quarantine, of course, although a negative test so soon after contracting the disease may be unusual. According to the CDC, dead virus particles remain in your body and can trigger a positive test long after you are no longer infectious.

Fury’s One Shot

Along with many Las Vegas casinos, the Cosmopolitan changed its mask policy in May, removing the requirement for double-vaccinated people to wear face coverings on the premises.

But Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum said Monday the boxer had only been vaccinated once.

“He got vaccinated in Miami. He got the first shot.” Arum told Boxing Scene. “And then he said he didn’t want to get the second shot because he didn’t want to get sick so close to the fight. So, he got Covid instead.”

Arum said he had spoken to Fury on Thursday, July 9, and he had been ill with “congestion in his chest.” But the world champion was feeling much better when Arum saw him on Monday, July 12.

Fury may have received his second dose of the vaccine within the past few days.