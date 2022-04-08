TVBet Delivers a New Live Poker Option to Poland’s iGaming Market

April 8, 2022

Last updated on: April 8, 2022, 05:26h.

Poland’s poker market is a little more crowded and more innovative now. TVBet is introducing a new live poker option for the country, bringing its unique style of betting with it.

Suited A-K in Texas Hold’em can be a strong hand. Polish poker players can test their skill with a new live poker option introduced by TVBet. (Image: Getty Images)

Poker has long been a popular activity, although it hit a new high after Chris Moneymaker won the 2003 World Series of Poker Texas Hold’em Main Event. His success followed an online satellite tournament win and served as the catalyst for an entirely new era of online poker.

The game still has a prominent spot in the iGaming world today, although some of the millionaire fever has subsided. TVBet, a B2B iGaming provider, offers a unique twist to online Texas Hold’em and is taking it to Poland.

Poland Adds TVBet’s Polish Poker

TVBet hopes to carve out a niche for itself in the country by tweaking its poker to cater to the local market. It has put together a live online poker option that uses a sports bar casino as a backdrop and sports paraphernalia as its decorations. The scene is framed around local soccer – jerseys of famous players, soccer balls and more.

There are already a number of online poker options in Poland. Betclic, Superbet, Noblebet and more have platforms in the country and are adopting TVBet’s Polish poker.

The game itself is played just like any other conventional Texas Hold’em game. However, this wasn’t enough for TVBet. It had to add another feature to make the experience more enticing. Not only can players battle for the best poker hand to win the pot, but they can place side wagers, as well.

In addition to the standard Texas Hold’em gameplay, players at the table can bet on which of the hands at the table will win. They can also bet on what combination – one pair, a set or full house, for example – will win.

Global Expansion in TVBet’s Plans

TVBet already has a significant presence in the online gaming ecosystem. In 2021 alone, it onboarded 60 new partners and is increasing its ambitions for this year.

Latin America and Africa are two big targets for the company. It began to actively develop both last year and is working to strengthen its positions there this year. The company recently added new deals in Latin America, which will be announced soon, and is finalizing a few more.

The expansion in Latin America goes hand-in-hand with compliance. It is also contingent upon obtaining the necessary approvals for Colombia and Argentina.

Currently, these are the two predominant online markets in the region. TVBet also expects more countries in the region to legalize online betting and the company will be ready when they do.

TVBet sees a lot of potential for the African market, as well. It hopes to become operational in the Western Cape and other jurisdictions with the help of a dedicated partner in the second quarter of this year.

The company acknowledges that it has had to overcome more challenges in this region than in others. However, it believes the outcome makes the struggle worthwhile.