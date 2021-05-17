Topgolf Baltimore Starts Construction, Part of Horseshoe Casino Gateway

Posted on: May 17, 2021, 07:49h.

Last updated on: May 17, 2021, 09:10h.

Topgolf Baltimore says it will begin construction on its new entertainment sports complex in the coming weeks. The venue is being built next to the Horseshoe Baltimore Casino.

Topgolf Las Vegas is seen overlooking the Strip. Topgolf Baltimore plans to commence construction on the facility next to the Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in the coming weeks. (Image: Golf Digest)

The venue located at 1401 Warner Street isn’t expected to open until 2022. But when it does, the facility will include 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar, and event space. The 65,000-square-foot complex is just steps north of the Caesars Entertainment-owned casino.

This exciting development will not only allow us to entertain the community, but also further revitalize South Baltimore by serving as an anchor in Charm City’s next great entertainment district,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway.

Topgolf Baltimore is at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner streets, and will overlook the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River. The Topgolf development is being financed in conjunction with the City of Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corporation, and Horseshoe Baltimore’s ownership group CBAC Gaming.

Entertainment Gateway

Since its opening in August of 2014, Horseshoe Baltimore has been in a financial struggle. One of the three full-scale destination casinos in Maryland, Horseshoe has long trailed MGM National Harbor and Live! Casino & Hotel in terms of gross gaming revenue (GGR).

The $440 million casino was designed in mind with luring sports fans from the nearby M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards — respectively, the homes of the NFL Ravens and MLB Orioles. But the short walk remains unappealing, blighted with empty warehouses, homeless, and peddlers.

In March, Maryland’s six commercial casinos — which includes the three smaller resort gaming facilities — posted record GGR of $169.1 million. While the haul was the all-time best for the state’s gaming industry, Horseshoe’s March 2021 performance was a 22.7 percent decline from March 2019. Meanwhile, MGM National Harbor posted a six percent increase from March 2019, and Live! a 15 percent jump.

The problem is attracting gamblers to the Baltimore casino. Caesars’ solution is to make the pedestrian corridor between the stadiums and Horseshoe much more appealing.

In October of 2019, prior to the pandemic, Caesars announced plans to build a $50 million concert venue called the Paramount. The 80,000-square-foot space is located at 1300 Warner Street, just steps from where Topgolf is going in. The theatre and Topgolf are part of what Caesars is dubbing the city’s Southern Gateway.

Topgolf Casino Staple

Topgolf is barely of drinking age, the sports entertainment company being founded in 2000. But only 21 years later, there are more than 50 Topgolf locations in the US, and the complexes have quickly found success in casino markets.

Topgolf has a full venue with 120 outdoor hitting bays in Las Vegas. The facility is just east of the Strip behind The Signature at MGM Grand. MGM National Harbor, one of Horseshoe Baltimore’s main competitors, is less than a mile from Topgolf National Harbor.

Topgolf’s Swing Suite, which are indoor golf simulators, are available inside numerous casinos across the country, including: