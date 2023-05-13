Tom Brady Seeking a Minority Ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders

Posted on: May 13, 2023, 09:12h.

Last updated on: May 13, 2023, 09:12h.

Tom Brady is in discussions to join the Las Vegas Raiders, but not as a starting quarterback. Brady is interested in buying a minority ownership share of the Raiders as a limited partner.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, check out a Las Vegas Aces game at Michelob ULTRA Arena. (Image: Getty)

The news about Brady’s potential ownership stake of the Raiders did not affect the NFL futures market.

According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the Raiders are currently +6500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. They’re also +3500 odds to win the AFC Championship. The Raiders are the long shot on the board to win the AFC West at +1100 odds.

The Raiders were 6-11 last season, and they enter the upcoming season with a projected win total of 7.5 over/under victories.

Brady to Become a “Passive” Owner of Raiders

The NFL Network reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis and Brady are having deep discussions on a potential ownership bid of the Raiders. Ian Rapoport suggested the deal will be finalized before the NFL Owners Meeting in May.

On paper, Brady is just investing in the Raiders and not taking on an active role within the organization. Brady will be a passive owner, and not take part in actual football matters.

Brady inked a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports, which begins in 2024. A minority ownership with the Raiders is not considered a conflict of interest, and will not impact his Fox deal.

Brady grew up in the Bay Area, but he was a San Francisco 49ers fan. When the 49ers passed up on a chance to draft him in 2000, Brady and his family lost rooting interest in their former favorite team.

The Raiders originated in Oakland under combative owner Al Davis. Davis stablished a winning, yet outlaw culture during his tumultuous tenure dating back to the AFL. The elder Davis relocated the Raiders to Los Angeles in 1982, which angered long-time fans in the East Bay area. The Raiders returned to Oakland in 1995, but they were unable to regain many lost fans.

The Raiders departed from Oakland once again in 2020, and Las Vegas became their new home.

The current Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, who has close ties to Brady as his former offensive coordinator with the Patriots. The Raiders missed the postseason in McDaniels’ first season as head coach when they won only six games in 2022.

Brady Almost Became the Raiders QB in 2020

This is not the first time that Brady and the Raiders almost joined forces. He was rumored to become the quarterback of the Raiders after the end of the 2019 season.

Brady finished a 20-season career with the New England Patriots and led them to six Super Bowl victories. He decided he still had gas left in the tank, and wanted to move on from the Patriots. He entered free agency for the first time in his career at 42-years old.

The Raiders had just moved to Las Vegas in 2020, and looking to make a big splash in their new city by signing Brady in free agency. However, head coach Jon Gruden squashed the potential Brady deal.

Brady was also being courted by the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ultimately signed with the Bucs and played for three seasons. Brady led the Bucs to a victory in Super Bowl LV, which marked his seventh championship.

Brady briefly retired in 2022, before he returned to play for the Bucs for one more season. He officially retired at the end of the 2023 season.

Brady Also Owns Stake in the Las Vegas Aces

Brady already has partial ownership of a professional sports team in Las Vegas. In March, Brady secured a deal to purchase a minority stake of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces entered the NBA as the Utah Starzz during the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997. The franchise relocated to San Antonio in 2003 and were rebranded as the Silver Stars, and later as the Stars. In 2018, the franchise moved a second time and called Las Vegas their new home. They rebranded their team name once again and became the Las Vegas Aces.

Davis purchased the Aces in 2021, and sold Brady a stake in the Aces earlier this year, which marked the beginning of their ongoing business partnership.

If Davis and Brady reach a deal for the Raiders, Brady will now have partial ownership of two professional franchises based in Las Vegas. Could the incoming A’s, or a rumored NBA expansion team in Las Vegas be next for Brady?