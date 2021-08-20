Tipico Launches Sports Betting App in Colorado, May Pick Denver for US Tech Hub

Posted on: August 20, 2021, 04:22h.

Last updated on: August 20, 2021, 02:20h.

Tipico, a German-based sportsbook operator, had a busy day in Colorado Thursday.

Not only did Colorado get a new sports betting app on Thursday with the launch of Tipico, but the German-based gaming operator received an incentive package that could lead the company to pick Denver for its US technology hub. (Image: Daniel Moskowitz/Flickr.com)

First, the company announced that its mobile sports betting app had been approved by the Colorado Division of Gaming and went live statewide. The Centennial State is the second US market for Tipico, which has also been in New Jersey since December.

Century Casinos is Tipico’s gaming partner in the state.

The launch in Colorado marks what appears to be a large-scale expansion in America, backed by the announcement last month that it will serve as the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper chain and a major producer of online content.

In preparation for that expansion into additional states, Tipico touts a technology platform that offers a single log-in, with a virtual wallet that will give bettors access to their account funds across the states where the app is available.

“This is an exciting moment for Tipico as we continue to add exciting new features for US bettors,” Tipico US CEO Adrian Vella said in a statement. “Captivating users and elevating their betting experience is at the core of Tipico’s development and growth plan, and we’re proud of the capabilities that our app and our proprietary technology stack offers.”

US Tech Hub Would Create 441 Jobs

At about the same time the sports betting app launch was announced, Tipico executives were making a presentation to the Colorado Economic Development Commission. According to the Denver Post, they told state officials the company was considering Denver to locate a technology hub that would employ more than 440 workers.

Those positions would carry an average salary of more than $96,000.

The executives said the Colorado state capital is the favorite to land the project, although Dallas and Atlanta are also being considered.

To entice Tipico to pick Denver, the commission approved up to $7.5 million in tax incentives if it creates 441 jobs to the state over the next eight years, the Post reported.

If the European operator selects Denver, then the city could find itself becoming a sports betting tech hub. Two years ago, Australian-based PointsBet tabbed the Mile High City for its second US headquarters.

Tipico Partnership with Gannett to Launch Soon

In the weeks ahead, Gannett and Tipico will be ready to launch their new partnership that will integrate the sportsbook’s odds with content on USA Today and local outlet sites. Odds will also be published in many of the chain’s print sports sections.

In addition, Tipico will offer free-to-play games as well across the Gannett network.

The rollout is expected to take place by the start of the NFL regular season in early September, Gannett and Tipico executives told Casino.org in interviews last month.

Tipico US Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Stephen Krombolz said the agreement, which includes a $90 million advertisement purchase and lets Gannett acquire up to nearly 5,000 shares of stock in Tipico’s US division, will “substantially” raise the sports betting operator’s US profile.

We are working on some really interesting technical integrations across the Gannett portfolio, which will ultimately allow users to place bets seamlessly from digital content,” Krombolz told Casino.org. “While users won’t be placing the actual bet on Gannett sites, it will feel seamless.”

Gannett Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Lark-Marie Antón said Tipico has plans to expand into more than 15 markets over the course of the five-year partnership, and those markets will have a Gannett presence that can be leveraged.

In the near term, Krombolz said Tipico’s expansion timeline over the next 12-to-18 months will include exponential growth. However, that’s not just limited to sports betting. One of the next rollouts will be iGaming in New Jersey, he said.