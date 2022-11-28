Indianapolis Colts Roll into Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wheelhouse on ‘Monday Night Football’

Posted on: November 28, 2022, 10:35h.

Last updated on: November 28, 2022, 11:58h.

The last game of the NFL’s Week 12 schedule finds the Indianapolis Colts facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. With only six more weeks in the season after the league tacked on an additional week, the playoff picture is taking focus.

Chris Wormley (left) and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Trenton Irwin of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers face the Colts tonight as underdogs, but with a strong chance of winning. (Image: Getty Images)

The Steelers have had some difficulty this year, but they know where the weaknesses are. They’ve been forcing teams to become one-dimensional, as a strong defensive line makes a stand, forcing opponents to take to the air.

This has had mixed results. The Steelers, now just 3-7, have a strong pass rush, but haven’t been able to deploy it as often as they would have liked. The emphasis on stopping the run will be key tonight, as the Colts know they count on running back Jonathan Taylor and his explosive speed.

Colts Ready to Show Their Mettle

Taylor has had his good and bad moments on the field this year, just like the 4-6-1 Colts. However, he’s still a major threat. He entered the new season after racking up 1,811 yards on the ground and 18 TDs on 332 carries last season.

Steelers Colts Moneyline +130 -150 Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) Over/under O39.5 (-110) U39.5 (-110) Courtesy of DraftKings

The Colts saw Taylor pick up over 100 rushing yards in four prime-time games last season, all of which they won. He’s a double threat, too, as he’s also performed well as a receiver. Last year, he picked up 40 receptions for 360 yards and caught two TD passes.

Although Taylor hasn’t been as overwhelming this season, he always has the possibility of breaking out. So far, he’s picked up 693 rushing yards and three TDs. If the Steelers want to win, they have to keep him boxed in.

Pittsburgh can make that happen. The defensive line is healthy thanks to the return of linebackers TJ Watt and Myles Jack. This year, the Steelers’ defense is seventh in the NFL against the run, allowing 103.4 yards per game as they continue to redefine themselves.

The Colts recently had to face the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders, both of which are strong against the run. Indianapolis lost both of those games, and hasn’t had overwhelming success since then, either.

Saturday Looks for Monday Coup

Jeff Saturday has been trying to straighten out the Colts since coming in as interim head coach. He has to undo a lot of established procedures on both sides of the ball.

He’s still going to have difficulty today, facing a determined defense behind Watt and his ability to read the line. With Indianapolis trying to figure out how to set up its offense, it could be a lopsided game.

The Steelers have a long history of overcoming the Colts, and have won the last seven regular-season meetings. Overall, they have a 25-6 record since these two first played in 1957.

Despite how the teams are drawn up, the Colts are finding the most support from the sportsbooks, and this could be another underdog victory. The over/under sits at around 39, and even that might be too optimistic.