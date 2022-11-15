Taylor’s Concert Demand Too Swift for Ticketmaster

Posted on: November 15, 2022, 04:25h.

Last updated on: November 15, 2022, 04:25h.

This morning’s presale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming West Coast concerts – including two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – locked up and paused when an “unprecedented” number of fans overloaded it, according to Ticketmaster. Millions of pre-qualified Swifties logged in on time to make their purchases with a presale code, only to be told only to return again in five hours.

Swift will perform at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 as part of her “The Eras Tour.” (Friday’s date was added 10 days after Saturday’s was announced on Nov. 1, due to anticipated extra demand.) General admission prices start at $49 and VIP packages are priced from $199-$899.

Taylor Swift performs during her ‘Reputation’ tour in 2018. Her two upcoming Las Vegas concerts, on a tour she’s calling ‘The Eras,’ are her first since 2009. (Image: Getty)

For a while during the West Coast presale overload, “Ticketmaster” trended on Twitter as frustrated fans waited and wondered why.

“I had tickets in my cart and was kicked to the back of the queue,” one tweeted, tagging @TMFanSupport. “I am so upset.”

Another fan tweeted: “I went through the queue after 3 hours and it gave me an error when it was my turn. how is that fair?”

At first, Ticketmaster tweeted, “We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve.” Then the company pushed back the 10 a.m. PT presale to 3 p.m. PT, blaming “historically unprecedented demand.”

Ticketmaster advised fans with a presale code to log in and access the queue through the link they received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. “This will ensure an optimal shopping experience,” a company representative tweeted.



First Vegas Concert in 14 Years

The unprecedented demand really shouldn’t have surprised anyone, considering that her Las Vegas dates mark Swift’s first full, non-festival sets in town since May 23, 2009. That’s when she performed at the Mandalay Bay Event Center (now the Michelob Ultra Arena) as part of her “Fearless” tour.

Announced shortly after her latest album, “Midnights,” dropped on October 21, “The Eras” tour is Swift’s first since 2018’s “Reputation” tour, which grossed $345.1 million – the 19th-highest tour gross in history – and played to nearly 3 million fans. Since then, Swift has released four hit albums, including “Lover” (2019), “Evermore” (2020), and “Folklore” (2020).

Following the release of “Midnights,” Swift became the first artist ever to simultaneously claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

On “The Eras” tour, Swift promised to take a look back through every phase of her musical career instead of just focusing on her most recent. As such, concert-goers can expect to hear hit songs from older albums like “Taylor Swift” (2006), “Speak Now” (2010), and “1989” (2014).

As previously reported by Casino.org, Swift’s March 25 date at Allegiant Stadium conflicts with the final night of the “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Palace.