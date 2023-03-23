What Last-Minute Tix For Taylor Swift in Las Vegas Will Cost You

Posted on: March 23, 2023, 03:44h.

Last updated on: March 23, 2023, 03:56h.

Just won a hand pay and looking to put it to good use? Save it for a car, because last-minute tickets to see Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras tour stop at Allegiant Stadium this weekend are cheaper than you might think.

Taylor Swift opens her Eras tour on March 17 at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz. She plays Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2015. (Image: TAS Rights Management)

Las Vegas is pulling out all the stops to welcome Swift, who hasn’t played town since headlining the Rock in Rio concert back in 2015. (Before that, her last Las Vegas show was when her Fearless tour played the Mandalay Bay Events Center in 2009.)

“We are enchanted to have @tayorswift13 and all #Swifties in town this weekend,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted Wednesday, the same day the Gateway Arches leading to downtown Las Vegas began a light show honoring the colors of Swift’s albums.

Swifties lined up as early at 6 a.m. Thursday just to buy Taylor Swift T-shirts at an “early merch day” in Allegiant Stadium’s Lot B.

Expensive, But Not That Expensive

Though all 80K initial opportunities to see Swift over the weekend sold out quickly, the aftermarket websites are, as always, eager to serve the second-chance market.

As of this writing, the reseller Stubhub listed two Swift seats together for Friday night’s show (Section 433, Row 8) for $585 each before fees, and two together for Saturday (Section 320, Row 10) for $640 each. At the top end of the spectrum, Stubhub had two seats together for Friday (Section A12, Row 1) for $4,500 each, and two together for Saturday (Section A8, Row 7) for $4,302.

The majority of ticket prices, obviously, fall somewhere in between the two extremes.

The seating chart for Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium. Incidentally, reselling tickets for more than face value — a practice once commonly referred to by a term now considered offensive — used to be illegal in most US states. Nowadays, though, thousands of tickets for every superstar concert are sold to people intent on turning them around for a big profit. (Image: Stubhub)

But even those top prices are not as ridiculous as many predicted. In fact, it costs three times more for the cheapest last-minute tickets to see the final two “Weekends With Adele” shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, for example, and five times more for the best seats. (Adele’s StubHub range is $1,710-$23K for Friday and $1,529-$23K for Saturday.)

Taylor Swift and Adele pose for a photo together backstage at a 2018 Swift concert in London. (Image: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Yes, these four monster shows are occurring simultaneously. Originally, this conflict was widely seen as a faux pas, Swift seeming to step directly on Adele’s previously scheduled big nights. But the Adele business is doing just fine, thank you, and the two superstars remain friends.

Last year, as reported by Billboard, Adele called Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation.” And in a viral 2014 video, Swift sang Adele’s “Someone Like You,” accompanied by a fan suffering from cancer.

In 2021, the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers performance-rights organization even reported the registration of a song called “Broken Hearts” by writers “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins” and “Taylor Alison Swift” — though no such song ever surfaced.