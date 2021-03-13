Survey to Document Problem Gaming Services Available Across the US

Four organizations announced a partnership this week to conduct the largest problem gambling services survey in the US in five years.

According to releases from Kindbridge, a telehealth provider focused on treating mental health issues pertaining to gamblers and gamers, and the Entain Foundation US, the two organizations will work with EPIC Risk Management and the National Association of Administrators of Disordered Gambling Services (NAADGS) to develop a three-year survey of what’s available to help problem gamblers across the country.

The Entain Foundation is the nonprofit organization tied to gaming company and platform provider Entain, formerly known as GVC Holdings. EPIC Risk Management advises gaming operators on ways to reduce gambling harm and develops training programs regarding responsible gaming.

In Kindbridge’s statement, Founder and CEO Daniel Umfleet said the information the survey produces will be valuable to government officials and gaming operators.

This piece of research is incredibly important for state legislatures, regulators, and industry stakeholders to better understand what the treatment and services infrastructure looks like across the country,” he said. “It will give all of us working on solutions for people with gambling problems an appropriate road map to collaboratively build the necessary support functions as sports betting, esports, and online gambling become woven into the fabric of everyday gambling practice in the US.”

The Entain Foundation will serve as the lead sponsor of the survey. Martin Lycka, the company’s senior vice president for US regulatory affairs, said the survey will help the growing US online gaming industry achieve long-term, sustainable success.

“Stronger Together”

Besides building profiles for the services available for problem gamblers in each state, the survey will be designed to provide additional information about what else needs to happen to help those in need.

With the contributions from each partner, the expectation is to provide a more robust snapshot of the services available than what was possible from previous surveys.

EPIC Risk Management Vice President of US Policy and Strategic Development Brianne Doura-Schawohl said the company eagerly looks forward to working with its partners.

“When we first began formulating these partnerships, I knew that these organizations would be stronger together because we share the same goals to provide better research, prevention, treatment, and recovery for those who suffer from problem gambling,” she said.

Entain Promotes Online Gambling Disorder Screening

The survey announcement comes during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, which is a time for companies and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the issue and promote responsible gaming practices.

Earlier in the week, Entain partnered with BetMGM to promote the eighth annual Gambling Disorder Screening Day. That included promoting an online screening kit developed by professors at Harvard Medical School and the Cambridge Health Alliance Division on Addiction.

The online kit is a three-question survey. However, answering yes to any question indicates the possibility of a gambling disorder and the need for more advanced screening.

BetMGM, a joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International, promoted the event to its American iGaming and sports betting customers. Meanwhile, in Great Britain, Entain promoted the event through its Ladbrokes and Coral gaming apps.

“It is our ambition, with our partners and support from BetMGM, to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of responsible gambling initiatives, partnerships and services in the gaming entertainment sector in the United States,” Lycka said.