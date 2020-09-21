Survey Says: The D Las Vegas Scores Most Votes in USA Today Online Poll

Posted on: September 21, 2020, 03:01h.

Last updated on: September 21, 2020, 03:01h.

The final poll results are in — not for the presidential election, but for the USA Today online survey of “best” casinos.

The D Las Vegas in Glitter Gulch downtown placed first in USA Today‘s online poll of “best” casinos in Las Vegas. The resort has placed first three straight years. (Image: AZ Central)

The Gannett-owned national newspaper this month released its online survey naming reader choices for best casinos in Las Vegas and outside Sin City. Also released were survey results for best tourist attractions in Las Vegas.

The online results are not scientific. For these surveys, which cover a range of topics, USA Today editors and experts in that field select 20 nominees. For one month, people can go online once a day to vote. Nominees in each category typically use social media sites to encourage their followers to vote.

In Las Vegas, the top two vote-getters for best casino are downtown. They are, in order, the D Las Vegas and the Plaza. This is the third straight year the the D Las Vegas has won this popularity contest.

The other top Las Vegas casinos in order of votes received are: Venetian and Palazzo (listed as one combined property), Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort (also listed as one property), Caesars Palace, Downtown Grand Hotel, Red Rock Casino, Cosmopolitan, Sahara, and Bellagio.

“With more than 100 casinos to choose from, it’s no wonder Las Vegas has become synonymous with gambling,” the newspaper notes in its introduction to the survey results.

Casinos Nationwide

Outside Las Vegas, the No. 1 selection in the USA Today online poll for best casino is Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Conn.

The United States is home to more than 1,500 casinos — more than any other country on the planet,” the newspaper says in introducing this category. “From coast to coast, gamblers have a huge range of options for where to place their bets, and not just in Las Vegas.”

In order, the others with the most votes are Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J.; Atlantis Casino, Reno, Nev.; Ocean Casino, Atlantic City; Casino Del Sol, Tucson, Ariz.; Peppermill Resort, Reno; Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Tampa, Fla.; Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City; Pechanga Resort, Temecula, Calif.; and Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

Las Vegas Attractions

The newspaper’s online survey also polled readers on the best Las Vegas attractions. The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas received the most votes in this category.

“There’s more to Las Vegas than gambling and shows,” the newspaper notes in setting up this section.

The other reader favorites in order are: Fremont Street Experience; High Roller; Vegas Indoor Skydiving; The Neon Museum, Fountains of Bellagio; Dig This Las Vegas; Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens; Las Vegas Motor Speedway; and Paris Hotel Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.