Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets: Scoring Multiple Touchdowns

Posted on: February 3, 2023, 10:35h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2023, 12:42h.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the betting favorite at +500 odds to score two or more touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a close second on DraftKings’ Super Bowl prop betting board to score multiple touchdowns at +600 odds.

Travis Kelce, tight end from the Kansas City Chiefs, is seen here scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium. (Image: Getty)

For a quarterback to be in consideration for this prop bet, they must score multiple rushing and/or receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII. Passing touchdowns don’t count for this specific prop bet.

Player in Super Bowl LVII Odds Scoring 2+ TDs Travis Kelce +500 Jalen Hurts +600 Miles Sanders +650 AJ Brown +750 Isiah Pacheco +800 Dallas Goedert +1100 DeVonta Smith +1300 Jerick McKinnon +1400 Marque Valdez-Scantling +2200 Kadarius Toney +2200 JuJu Smith-Schuster +2500 Kenneth Gainwell +4500 Patrick Mahomes +6000 Eagles Defense +7500 Chiefs Defense +8000

Multiple touchdowns from defenses also count. If a defense can recover a fumble for a touchdown, or return an interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, then they’ll be in contention for this multiple touchdowns prop bet. The Eagles are a long shot at +7500 odds, and the Chiefs are +8000 odds to score more than one touchdown.

Eagles WRs: Brown or Smith

In last year’s Super Bowl, two players scored multiple touchdowns, and both were wide receivers. Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams won the MVP after he scored two touchdowns and led his team to a victory. Tee Higgins from the Cincinnati Bengals scored two touchdowns in a losing effort.

The Eagles have a pair of strong wide receivers with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown leads all wide receivers at +750 odds to score two or more touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII.

Brown began his career with the Titans, and in 43 regular season games in Tennessee, Brown unleashed three multi-touchdown games. In his first season with the Eagles, Brown tallied two games with multiple touchdowns. He scored three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blowout game.

In case you’re wondering, you can also place a prop bet on a player scoring three or more touchdowns. Brown is +4000 odds to pull off a “hat trick” in Super Bowl LVII.

In his first two seasons with the Eagles, Smith had two multi-score games. Smith is a value pick at +1300 odds to score multiple touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs WRs: MVS Only Healthy Wide Out

The Chiefs are shorthanded on offense after three wide receivers prematurely exited the AFC championship and landed on the Super Bowl injury report. Mecole Hardman has already been ruled out of Super Bowl LVII, but the status of Kadarius Toney (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) is unknown. Smith-Schuster and Toney didn’t appear in practice this week.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling was WR #2 on the depth chart this season and should move into the #1 spot if Smith-Schuster is unable to play. Valdez-Scantling led all Kansas City wideouts in receiving yards during the AFC championship. He’s +2200 odds to score two or more touchdowns in the Super Bowl. In 59 regular season games with the Green Bay Packers, Valdez-Scantling recorded only one game with multiple touchdowns. In his first season with the Chiefs, he never scored more than one touchdown in a game.

Toney is +2200 odds to score multiple touchdowns, which is something he’s never done in two seasons as a pro.

In 63 career regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster scored two or more touchdowns in the same game on two occasions. If he suits up, Smith-Schuster is +2500 odds to pull off two or more touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Tight Ends: Kelce or Goedert

Kelce scored multiple touchdowns in a regular season game 10 different times in his career. He had eight games with two touchdowns, one game with three touchdowns, and one magical game with four touchdowns.

Kelce scored four times against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 this season. He notched three touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Chiefs won both of those games.

In the postseason, Kelce scored multiple touchdowns in three instances. Kelce most recently had a multi-touchdown game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round. He once scored three touchdowns in a playoff game against the Houston Texans during the same postseason that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Kelce is the consensus favorite to score multiple touchdowns in the Super Bowl at +500 odds. If you’re feeling frisky, Kelce is also the favorite at +2200 odds to score three or more touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Dallas Goedert, the starting tight end from the Philadelphia Eagles, is a long shot at +1100 odds to score two or more touchdowns in the Super Bowl. In 69 regular-season games with the Eagles, Goedert scored multiple touchdowns only once.

Quarterbacks: Hurts or Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round. He was slowed down by the injury in the AFC championship, but he has nearly two weeks of rest before playing his next game.

Mahomes has never been much of a running quarterback, which, combined with the ankle injury, is why he’s a long shot to score multiple touchdowns at +6000.

Jalen Hurts is a versatile quarterback for the Eagles who can beat you on the ground or in the air. He’s a rushing threat in the red zone, which is why he’s a popular pick at +600 odds to score two or more touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII.

During his first two seasons in the NFL, Hurts rushed for multiple touchdowns in five games, including one game with three rushing scores. During the 2022 regular season, Hurts had three instances when he rushed for multiple touchdowns in a single game. He even torched the Chicago Bears for three rushing touchdowns late in the season.

If you want to make a wager that Hurts will score three or more touchdowns, you can back him at +3000 odds. Don’t forget that passing touchdowns don’t count in this prop bet.

Running Backs: Sanders, McKinnon, or Pacheco

If the Eagles exploit the Chiefs’ weak run defense, then running back Miles Sanders could have a big game.

Sanders is the top running back on the prop betting board at +650 odds to score multiple touchdowns in the Super Bowl. In 57 regular-season games with the Eagles, he scored multiple touchdowns six different times. In the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers, Sanders scored two rushing touchdowns in a blowout win.

The Chiefs don’t have a vicious rushing attack, but their running backs could be utilized in the passing game. Jerick McKinnon (+1400) or Isiah Pacheco (+800) are worthy long shots, because Mahomes could target them because of a depleted receiving corps.