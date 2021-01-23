Steve Wynn Lists Beverly Hills Mansion for $110M, as Billionaire Selloff Continues

Posted on: January 23, 2021, 12:02h.

Last updated on: January 22, 2021, 06:41h.

Steve Wynn has listed his sprawling Beverly Hills estate for $110 million. It’s the second mansion the billionaire has now on the market.

Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills abode is seen here. The mansion is on the market for a cool $110 million. (Image: Hilton & Hyland)

Wynn purchased the home located in the 1200 block of Benedict Canyon Drive in 2015 for $47.85 million. The seller at the time was Guess jeans cofounder Maurice Marciano.

The nearly $48 million pad wasn’t up to the casino billionaire’s lavish tastes. He invested millions more overhauling the property. Wynn Resorts interior designer Robert Thomas was brought in to give the inside a fresh look.

Accessed by a private gate on a cul-de-sac, the estate is situated on 2.7-acres. It includes more than 27,000 square feet of living space, with 11 bedrooms and 16 baths.

The home has a swimming pool, move theater, tennis court, separate guesthouse, and sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles.

If the former casino magnate gets his $110 million asking price, the Los Angeles Times says it will rank among the priciest home sales in California history. The state’s all-time highest price paid for a home came last year, when Amazon’s Jeff Bezos dropped $165 million on the iconic Warner estate.

The most expensive home in Beverly Hills currently on the market is listed at $160 million.

Wynn Unloading Assets

Steve Wynn is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. He departed the company in early 2018 after The Wall Street Journal published accounts of alleged sexual misconduct committed by the casino tycoon.

Wynn has maintained he never acted inappropriately with his female employees.

Wynn continues to sever ties with Southern Nevada. In June of 2020, Wynn listed his mansion on “Billionaire’s Row” in Summerlin for $25 million. The home is located in the prestigious TPC Summerlin private golf community.

Wynn hasn’t had any takers for the six-bed, 10-bath residence situated on 1.5 acres. On December 29, the listing price for the mansion dropped from $25 million to $19.5 million.

Along with his mansions in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas, Wynn owns a retreat in Sun Valley, Idaho, a townhouse in New York City, and, as of last week, two mansions in Florida.

Establishing Florida Roots

Since departing the gaming industry, Wynn has predominantly spent his time either aboard his $215 million superyacht, or at his beachfront palace in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wynn purchased the Lantana, Florida, mansion in 2019 for $43 million. The property is just a short drive from Mar-a-Lago, the new home of former President Donald Trump.

Wynn, 78 years old, will celebrate his 79th birthday next week on January 27. He’s apparently enjoying his retirement days in Florida.

Last month, Wynn paid $18.4 million for another Florida property, this one even closer to Mar-a-Lago. The newly constructed mansion is located on Via Vizcaya, less than 3,000 feet from Trump’s spot.

Florida has seen tens of thousands of people move into the state recently. And several billionaires are now calling the Sunshine State home.

Along with Trump and Wynn, a few notables include PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, NFL superstar Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, fashion tycoon Tommy Hilfiger, corporate raider and former casino owner Carl Icahn. Trump’s children, Don Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, are also relocating to Florida.