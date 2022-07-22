Steve Wynn Founds Political Election Integrity Committee with Karl Rove, Former AG Bill Barr

Posted on: July 21, 2022, 08:49h.

Last updated on: July 21, 2022, 09:42h.

Steve Wynn, the founder of his namesake Wynn Resorts casino empire, has founded another entity. But this one is in the political arena.

Steve Wynn is cofounder of a new political organization called “Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections.” The group says it will work to make sure state and federal elections are without influence and corruption. (Image: Casino.org)

Wynn revealed today that he’s behind the newly formed nonprofit political organization “Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections” (RITE). The group says its mission is to protect the integrity of the political election process.

RITE explained in its first press release issued today that Wynn cofounded the organization with Karl Rove, who was President George W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff and senior advisor.

The mission of RITE — defending honest elections — is essential to strengthening public confidence in America’s democratic system. I’m honored to play a role in this important work,” said Wynn.

Bobby Burchfield, a prominent trial attorney and adjunct professor at George Washington Law School, joined Wynn and Rove in cofounding the political committee. Burchfield is set to serve as RITE’s first president and CEO.

RITE added that it will work with the best law firms in the country to defend election laws and support litigation to assure fair outcomes.

Wynn Subject of Federal Lawsuit

Steve Wynn in May was named in a federal lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice. The DOJ says repeated attempts requesting the billionaire to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act went unfulfilled, which led to the litigation.

The US government contends that Wynn essentially worked as an agent for the People’s Republic of China in 2017. DOJ officials under the Biden administration say the businessman had “multiple discussions with then-President Donald Trump and senior officials” that year regarding the deportation of Chinese dissident Guo Wengui.

China, seeking to prosecute Guo on corruption charges, has demanded his return. Guo was granted asylum in the US in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Wynn — who in 2017 had much of his wealth invested in Wynn Resorts’ casinos in Macau, a Special Administrative Region in China — is alleged by the current DOJ to have tried to convince Trump’s senior officials to adhere to the People’s Republic’s demands that Guo be deported.

Though Guo was allowed to remain in the US and does so to this day, the Biden administration wants to force Wynn to register as a foreign agent. Wynn’s attorneys maintain that their client was never a foreign agent, and simply passed along China’s wishes to the White House that Guo be returned to the mainland.

Wynn Primary Job

Steve Wynn departed the gaming industry in early 2018 after The Wall Street Journal published allegations of sexual misconduct committed by the billionaire over many years while running his Las Vegas casinos. Though Wynn has always denied ever acting inappropriately with his female subordinates, he sold off his entire stake in Wynn Resorts in February of 2018.

Since then, Wynn has ventured into the world of high-end residential real estate in the Miami area. Wynn has turned a profit by flipping mansions in Palm Beach. He’s also loaded his wallet by selling off one of his properties out west.

Wynn last month sold his Summerlin mansion in Nevada for $17.5 million — down substantially from the $25 million original asking price. Wynn’s Los Angeles mansion in Beverly Hills remains on the market for $100 million — down from the initial $125 million ask.