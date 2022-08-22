DraftKings Opening Sports Bar Near Detroit Mall

DraftKings announced today it is partnering with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment to bring the country’s first Sports & Social DraftKings bar and eatery to suburban Detroit.

The Somerset Collection Mall in Troy, Mich. A Sports & Social DraftKings eatery is opening nearby. (Image: Pinterest)

The venue is slated to open this fall in a standalone building adjacent to the Somerset Collection — a tony mall in Troy, Mich. Sports & Social currently has nine establishments in Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri and Texas. In addition to the DraftKings venue in Michigan, the company has other eateries in the works in Chicago, Miami, and North Carolina.

In July 2021, DraftKings and Sports & Social announced a strategic relationship to create a unique food, beverage and entertainment experience for its customers,” according to a statement.

Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is controlled by the Cordish Companies, which has multiple gaming interests. Those include three casinos in Maryland and sports betting licenses in Pennsylvania, among others.

Dinner and DraftKings

DraftKings is among the online sportsbook operators in Michigan. But it doesn’t appear as though there are plans for a retail sportsbook at the new Sports & Social venue.

Still, guests will be able to access the DraftKings mobile app from their phones while in the restaurant, and will be able to place sports wagers or participate in daily fantasy sports (DFS) from inside the venue. Through a partnership with Bay Mills Resort & Casino, a tribal gaming venue, DraftKings garnered Michigan access in June 2020. The gaming company also runs a retail sportsbook at the gaming property, which is located in Brimley along the Upper Peninsula.

“Guests will be able to access DraftKings’ user-friendly mobile platforms to play daily fantasy sports and wager on sports from their mobile devices across various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, tennis and more while watching multiple games live,” according to the statement.

Should Sports & Social DraftKings open in the fall as planned, that could amount to good timing. That’s because it will enable the venue to capitalize on football season — relevant because the University of Michigan and Michigan State University are expected to field strong teams this year. There’s optimism the NFL’s Detroit Lions will be less bad than usual.

DraftKings Could Access More Affluent Clients

In brick-and-mortar business, location matters. To that end, a spot near the Somerset Collection could introduce a higher-end clientele to DraftKings.

The mall lures consumers from across Michigan, the Midwest, and Canada. While it has many of the same trappings of traditional large-scale shopping venues in the US, it also has plenty of shops tied to plenty of glitzy brands. Those include Burberry, Christian Louboutin, Coach, Gucci, Hermes, Hugo Boss, Rolex, and Versace, among others.

Albeit minor, Sports & Social DraftKings could help DraftKings on its road to profitability.