Arizona Cardinals Try to Kick Their Way to Victory in Matchup Against Seattle Seahawks

Posted on: October 17, 2022, 06:36h.

Last updated on: October 18, 2022, 02:07h.

As football fans try to determine whether they like the new games NFL broadcasters are playing with cameras, the Arizona Cardinals will have to figure out a new game of their own. They met the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, bringing a lifeless offense that couldn’t get anything done.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the teams’ matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks came away with an upset victory. (Image: Associated Press)

The Cardinals were optimistic they would secure a win as they headed to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Things didn’t go as planned, as the home team put a stop to the offense to beat them 19-9, with an outstanding performance by kicker Jason Myers and his field goals.

This wasn’t what sportsbooks expected from the game in any way. The Cards were supposed to win and the over was the favorite. Once again, NFL teams are showing that sometimes, there’s no telling how a game will go.

Cards Leave Offense at Home

Arizona opened the scoring with a field goal, but couldn’t follow it up. The Seahawks then responded with three field goals of their own to take a 9-3 lead at halftime.

Arizona’s defense was the only thing that stood out. It kept QB Geno Smith and his Seahawks from getting to the end zone in the first half of the game. However, the rest of the game was nothing but disappointment for Arizona.

Sunday was meant to be Arizona QB Kyler Murray’s big day. Not only did he not produce a TD, but he threw an interception. He also added a fumble that allowed Seattle to maintain control of the ball and regroup on offense.

The Cards’ defense was more productive than its offense. It blocked a third-quarter punt in the end zone that ended in a fumble, which Arizona recovered. That put them on the board and only three points behind. That would be the last entry on the day’s highlight reel, unless the team wants to review the fumbles, bad throws, and route miscommunications that led to its defeat.

The Cardinals are now 2-4 after breaking their perfect road record with the loss. The Seahawks, with three wins and three losses, are now part of a triple tie in the NFC West that includes the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Bills Bring the Guns

With an excellent performance and a decisive final pass, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 24-20 victory on Sunday over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As expected, it was another exciting duel between two of the league’s top title contenders.

The teams entered halftime in a 10-10 tie before engaging in a hard-fought second-half battle. The Bills went ahead first, 17-10, on a touchdown by wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tied the game soon after on a 3-yard pass from Mahomes.

Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, the last an insane rocket in traffic to Dawson Knox in the end zone with just over a minute remaining. That gave Buffalo the go-ahead at Arrowhead Stadium.

In his last attack, Mahomes suffered an interception at the hands of cornerback Taron Johnson. The talented Chiefs quarterback finished the game with 338 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Bills, who took a painful overtime elimination in the playoffs last year at the hands of the Chiefs, lead the AFC East at 5-1. Kansas City leads the West with a record of 4-2.

This game was another that didn’t come close to the under, which has now hit in almost 60% of all games this season. In addition, spread bettors will want to watch the Atlanta Falcons, as they remain perfect against the spread (ATS). They’re now 6-0 ATS, despite having been an underdog in each of those games.