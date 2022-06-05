Sightline Payments Hires Executives to Lead Canadian Expansion Effort

Posted on: June 5, 2022, 05:01h.

Last updated on: June 4, 2022, 09:22h.

Sightline Payments has its sights set on Canada. This past week, the digital payments solutions provider announced it hired three executives charged with expanding the company’s cashless gaming footprint in the United States’ northern neighbor.

Sightline Payments booth at the Indian Gaming Association’s Tradeshow and Convention in April. This past week, the payments technology company announced the hiring of three executives who will lead the company’s expansion into the Canadian gaming market. (Image: Sightline Payments/Twitter)

Tamara Tenenbaum will serve as Sightlines’s senior vice president for business development and the managing director for the company’s Canadian operations. Brian Cottengim will be the company’s senior vice president for client solutions strategy and will be responsible for getting Canadian casino resorts on board with its Play+ cashless gaming platform.

In addition, Sightline hired Will Hill to join as a vice president for business development, and his role calls on Hill to work with gaming regulators, operators, officials, and suppliers across Canada.

All three hires have experience in the gaming industry.

“These hires show that Sightline continues to attract the best talent across the gaming and payments industries,” said Joe Pappano, Sightline Co-CEO. “I’m pleased to welcome Tamara and Will to the Sightline Canada team, where they will play an integral role in helping us launch our flagship Play+ solution. I’ve worked closely with Brian for the past 25 years, and his ability to design and implement payments solutions will be integral for cashless gaming’s growth at casinos across the United States.”

Canada First International Venture

Canada becomes the first international market for Sightline.

Prior to her arrival at Sightline, Tenenbaum worked as the director of payments for Caesars Interactive. Among her responsibilities were overseeing payment operations for the gaming company’s real-money online casino, sports betting, and poker sites.

In a statement, Tenenbaum said she’s eager to help lead Sightline’s entry into Canada.

With the launch of regulated iGaming and mobile sports betting in Ontario, we know this market has the potential to be the biggest digital gaming market in North America,” Tenenbaum said. “I’m honored to help Sightline launch its first international program in Canada and look forward to bringing their best-in-class cashless solutions north of the border.”

Cottengim comes to Sightline after working as the vice president of business development for FreedomPay. Sightline’s release states his “expertise in payments includes strategic integration efforts with new and existing customers across the gaming industry at Worldpay/FIS.”

For the last 11 years, Hill worked at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, with his most recent position being vice president of strategic partnerships. Before that, he was in charge of public relations for the Toronto Blue Jays and also was a columnist for Canadian sports media company TSN.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline is one of several companies involved in cashless and digital payments in the US gaming industry. In the coming years, industry leaders believe cashless gaming will grow to a $150 billion market as more patrons and casinos move away from cash.

Since launching Play+ in 2013, Sightline has helped provide funding options for more than 1.5 million US gaming industry players. Besides helping them fund their accounts, Play+ also helps expedite cashing out winnings.

More than 70 gaming companies, including online apps, brick-and-mortar casinos, and lotteries, allow customers to fund their gaming play using Play+.