Outdoor Sex Near The Strat Leads Grandpa to Tear Off Part of Victim’s Ear

Posted on: April 15, 2022, 08:02h.

Last updated on: April 15, 2022, 09:37h.

A man remained in jail this week after he allegedly tore off a piece of a woman’s ear. The injury occurred during alleged forced sex outdoors on the Las Vegas Strip near The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

The Las Vegas gateway arches light up the street at the base of the Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Outside of the casino, a man allegedly tore off part of a woman’s ear while the two were having sex. (Image: Los Angeles Times)

Samuel Garee Jr., 45, of Salem, Ore., was celebrating the birth of a grandchild when the assault took place early Tuesday morning, reported KLAS, a local TV station. He is charged with sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping, and battery.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. She received treatment for facial fractures, cuts, and the missing part of her ear, KLAS said.

During a court appearance late this week, Las Vegas Judge Holly Stoberski set Garee’s bail at $500,000. He was in custody as of Friday in the Clark County Detention Center. If convicted, he could face many years in prison.

Samuel Garee Jr., 45, seen here, face charges including sex assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping and battery. (Image: LVMP)

Victim Denies

The victim told police that she and Garee met outside the casino, but she later accompanied him to a location near The Strat.

She told police he seemed nice, but that she wasn’t interested in any sexual acts, according to reports from KLAS.

However, at one point, the victim performed a “sex act” on Garee, according to KLAS. The incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

During the incident, Garee allegedly hit and punched the victim in the face, according to police reports. Several patrons reported seeing Garee hit the victim.

Metro police were notified about the attack by an employee at The Strat. The worker called police at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Garee was not staying at The Strat. The hotel was not named in the police report.

Police said he later told them he could not remember the incident.

Prior Incidents at Strat

Last September, a man who jumped from the Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod died from an apparent suicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office. The coroner’s office added that the official cause of his demise was “blunt injuries,” the coroner’s office added.

He was a 30-year-old resident of Henderson, Nev., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Metro police did not provide a reason for him jumping. It appears he landed near a ground-level entranceway close to a sidewalk along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Vital Vegas.

In 2000 a 24-year-old Utah man killed himself after jumping from the same hotel, formerly known as the Stratosphere. Mitchell M. Mayfield of Tooele jumped off the observation deck at the hotel’s tower, according to the Las Vegas Sun.