Santa Fe Station Casino Security Guard Hospitalized for Gunshot Wounds

Posted on: December 17, 2021, 03:57h.

Last updated on: December 17, 2021, 03:57h.

A security officer at Las Vegas’ Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino was reportedly in stable condition at University Medical Center late Thursday. He was shot multiple times by an assailant during a “disturbance” earlier in the day at the gaming property, Metro police said.

Police SUVs parked outside of Santa Fe Station Casino, pictured above. A security guard was wounded at the casino Thursday. He is expected to survive his gunshot wounds. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The guard’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to initial reports. No one else was injured in the incident, police add.

Other casino security guards apprehended the suspect and held him until Metro police arrived at about 2:45 pm when the suspect was arrested. The casino remains open. Santa Fe is owned by Station Casinos.

As of Friday morning, few details were provided on the shooting. It is unclear what led to the disturbance. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Quick Response Reduced Risk of Injuries

Las Vegas Metro police praised the security team at Santa Fe for taking quick action, which prevented violence from escalating, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

In this instance, they were able to take what potentially was a violent suspect and detain him immediately and wait for the police to get here, so that should give citizens a real sense of comfort to know that in an establishment like this they are doing their best to provide for security,” Metro Lt. William Matchko was quoted by the TV station.

When asked about the incident, Adam Coughran, a former California police officer who is now a security consultant for hotels, also praised the response by the security officers.

“When … the people involved in security take action with a physical restraint or stop the person … we reduce injuries,” Coughran explained to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He noted that guards at casinos typically get more training on handling shooters than would security guards at other entities. They get advanced training on active shooters, workplace violence, securing property, and loss prevention, Coughran added.

Prior Casino Shootings

Still, shootings at gaming properties take place despite precautions taken by casinos. For instance, last month a man was wounded during a shooting at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He is recovering from his wounds. No word on a suspect.

Other gaming property shootings take place nationally. Last weekend a man was wounded following a shooting in Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino parking garage. The assailant remains on the loose, based on media reports.

The shooter quickly fled the crime scene, Mashantucket Pequot tribal police told The Day newspaper of Connecticut. So far, it is unclear what circumstances led to the shooting.

Elsewhere, in September a man was killed from a shooting at Biloxi, Miss.’s Golden Nugget Casino. Randy Johnson, 41, of Gulfport, Miss. died at the crime scene. He was a barber and had three children.

The alleged shooter, Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, was later arrested for first-degree murder. A court case is pending.